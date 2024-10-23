Commission has the opportunity to give more power to consumers – CCW

CCW has welcomed the launch of an Independent Commission to review the water sector and its regulation – and called on it to put more power into the hands of consumers.

The Commission has been launched by the UK and Welsh governments and will report back next year with recommendations on how to confront many of the pressing issues facing the sector, including restoring our rivers, lakes and seas to good health.

These recommendations will form the basis of further legislation aimed at speeding up the delivery of investment in improving infrastructure.

Reacting to the launch of the Commission, CCW Chair Rob Wilson said:

The commission has a golden opportunity to put more power in the hands of customers over the decisions which impact their bills, services and the environment. Future reforms of the sector need to address the power imbalance between water companies and the people they serve, if we are going to repair fractured public trust. Part of that is ensuring water companies are held more directly accountable to customers when they break their promises.

Read more details on the Commission