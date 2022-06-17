Charity Commission
|Printable version
Commission issues Official Warning to Macbeth Memorial Trust
The Charity Commission has issued an Official Warning to the trustees of the Macbeth Memorial Trust for their failures to submit the charity’s annual returns.
The charity was registered in 2016 and operates as a grant-making body.
The Commission has statutory powers to issue an Official Warning when it considers there has been a breach of trust or duty, or other misconduct and mismanagement in a charity. In this case, the charity’s annual returns for the reporting years ending December 2018, 2019 and 2020 remain overdue. Despite repeated engagement by the regulator, the trustees demonstrated a clear unwillingness to cooperate and comply with the filing regulations.
A failure to submit accounts results in a charity showing as being in default on the register of charities. The Commission is clear that it will take strong action against charities that continue to fail to file. This includes issuing Official Warnings and where appropriate escalation to statutory inquiry.
Tracy Howarth, Assistant Director of Casework, said:
The trustees of the Macbeth Memorial Trust have shown a blatant disregard for their legal duties and responsibilities. It is vital that charities are transparent about their activities and spending. Submitting annual reports to us is a crucial tool for holding charities to account.
Charities in England or Wales with incomes of more than £10,000 a year must send an annual return to the Charity Commission.
Notes to Editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
- There is more information about the Commission’s use of Official Warnings.
- There is more information about annual returns.
- The charity is listed on the register. The Official Warning is published on the register.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/commission-issues-official-warning-to-macbeth-memorial-trust
