Commission launches call for displaced researchers from Ukraine
The MSCA4Ukraine scheme, funded by the Commission under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, yesterday published its call for applications to support displaced researchers from Ukraine.
With a total budget of €25 million, MSCA4Ukraine will provide fellowships for doctoral candidates and post-doctoral researchers.
Interested host organisations and researchers can already start preparing their applications and access the scheme's matchmaking services and call specifications on the MSCA4Ukraine website, including eligibility criteria, application requirements, guidance for applicants, as well as terms and conditions.
An information day for prospective host organisations will be organised on 6 October. Researchers wishing to apply should first prepare an application with their potential host organisation that will submit the proposal on the researcher's behalf via an online portal. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until all available funds are committed.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager yesterday said:
“With this scheme, we can help talented researchers to pursue concrete scientific projects. This is especially important for those affected by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Because science and innovation must carry on despite these difficult times.”
Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, yesterday said:
“It is crucial that we support the scientific community from Ukraine. With MSCA4Ukraine, we will enable excellent scientists to continue their work and spearhead the reconstruction of Ukraine's research and innovation landscape, and at the same time strengthening solidarity and scientific cooperation between the EU and Ukraine.”
The scheme, which is implemented by an experienced consortium supporting researchers at risk, will allow academic and non-academic organisations in Member States and countries associated to Horizon Europe to host researchers from six months up to two years. The scheme is made to help excellent scientists continue their work in any domain of research and innovation with excellent conditions and access to training, skills and career development opportunities. The scheme also aims at facilitating researcher's reintegration in Ukraine, when conditions permit, in order to rebuild the country's research and innovation capacity.
Click here for the full press release
