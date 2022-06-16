EU News
|Printable version
Commission launches infringement proceedings against the UK for breaking international law and provides further details on possible solutions to facilitate the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland
The European Commission yesterday launched infringement proceedings against the United Kingdom for not complying with significant parts of the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland. Despite repeated calls on the UK government to implement the Protocol, it has failed to do so. This is a clear breach of international law. The aim of these infringement proceedings is to restore compliance with the Protocol in a number of key areas where the UK hasn't been implementing it properly – ultimately with the goal of protecting the health and safety of EU citizens.
At the same time, the Commission is providing additional details on the possible solutions it put forward in October 2021 to facilitate the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The position papers published yesterday explain how the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland can be significantly facilitated. The Commission calls on the UK government to engage seriously and constructively with these suggested solutions. As usual, the Commission will proceed in close collaboration and constant dialogue with the European Parliament and Council.
European Commission Vice-President, Maroš Šefčovič, yesterday said:
“Trust is built by adhering to international obligations. Acting unilaterally is not constructive. Violating international agreements is not acceptable. The UK is not respecting the Protocol. That is why we are launching these infringement proceedings today. The EU and the UK must work together to address the practical problems that the Protocol creates in Northern Ireland due to Brexit. I am still convinced that with genuine political will to make the Protocol work, we can reach our objectives. I call on my UK counterparts to engage in good faith and explore the full potential of the solutions we have put forward. Only joint solutions will create the legal certainty that people and businesses in Northern Ireland deserve.”
Infringements
First, the Commission has decided to take the infringement launched on 15 March 2021 to its second stage by issuing a Reasoned Opinion. This infringement proceeding was launched as a result of the UK failing to properly implement the Protocol, notably regarding the certification requirements for the movement of agri-food. It had been put on hold last year in a spirit of constructive cooperation to create the space to look for joint solutions with the UK. However, the UK's unwillingness to engage in meaningful discussion since February – and this week's unilateral action – goes directly against this spirit.
If the UK government does not reply within two months, the Commission will consider taking the UK to the Court of Justice of the European Union. Under Article 12(4) of the Protocol, the Court of Justice has full powers provided for under the Treaties, including the possibility to impose a lump sum or penalty payment.
Secondly, the Commission has also decided to launch two new infringement proceedings against the UK for:
- Failing to carry out its obligations under the EU's sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) rules. In particular, the UK is not carrying out the necessary controls, and is failing to ensure adequate staffing and infrastructure, at Border Control Posts in Northern Ireland. It has also issued guidance that has the effect of disapplying EU law.
- Failing to provide the EU with certain trade statistics data in respect of Northern Ireland, as required under the Protocol.
This marks the beginning of formal infringement processes, as set out in Article 12(4) of the Protocol, in conjunction with Article 258 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. Yesterday's letters request the UK to take swift remedial actions to restore compliance with the terms of the Protocol. The UK has two months to reply to the letters.
The Commission stands ready to take further measures.
Further details to implement arrangements to facilitate the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland
The Commission's overarching objective remains that of finding joint solutions with the UK within the framework of the Protocol. That is how legal certainty and predictability can be ensured for people and businesses in Northern Ireland.
In two position papers, the Commission has fleshed out the arrangements it put forward in October 2021 in the area of customs and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) rules. The aim of publishing these texts is to show that solutions can be found within the Protocol. The Commission remains ready to explore these solutions with the UK government.
As outlined in October 2021, the EU is presenting a simplified model for the implementation of the Protocol, in which the flow of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland - in respect of goods destined to stay in Northern Ireland - is facilitated to a significant extent. This facilitation is enabled by a series of safeguards to ensure the goods do not move into the EU's Single Market.
The Commission believes that these suggestions open the way to a resolution of customs and SPS-related implementation issues.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Speech by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event of the Lithuanian Partnership Agreement16/06/2022 16:33:00
Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event of the Lithuanian Partnership Agreement.
Statement by President von der Leyen with Egyptian President El-Sisi16/06/2022 15:25:00
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen with Egyptian President El-Sisi.
Forest fires: European Commission puts its firefighting fleet in place for the 2022 season16/06/2022 14:33:00
As of yesterday, the EU's fleet of firefighting aircraft are now operational to help European countries fight forest fires throughout peak season.
Remarks by Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič at the press conference on the Protocol of Ireland / Northern Ireland16/06/2022 13:25:00
Remarks given yesterday by Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič at the press conference on the Protocol of Ireland / Northern Ireland.
Remarks by President Charles Michel after his meeting in Pristina with President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu16/06/2022 12:38:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Charles Michel after his meeting in Pristina with President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu.
EU and Egypt step up cooperation on climate, energy and the green transition16/06/2022 11:33:00
Yesterday in Cairo, on the occasion of the visit of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her meeting with Egyptian President El Sisi, the EU and Egypt issued a joint statement on climate, energy and the green transition.
Council adopts two general approaches and a recommendation to improve operational police cooperation and information exchange14/06/2022 09:25:00
To effectively fight crime and respond to new criminal threats, the Council adopted a recommendation on operational police cooperation. It also adopted the general approaches on an information exchange directive and the Prüm II regulation.
Council conclusions at the start of the 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference13/06/2022 16:25:00
The European Union is committed to an open and rules-based multilateral trading system, with a modernised WTO at its core.
Address to solidarity event for Ukraine on margins of WTO ministerial conference, Geneva13/06/2022 15:25:00
Address to solidarity event for Ukraine on margins of WTO ministerial conference, Geneva (12 June 2022).
Council provides political guidance on international cooperation, open science and European missions13/06/2022 14:33:00
EU ministers responsible for research recently (10 June 2022) adopted three sets of conclusions establishing political guidelines on international cooperation in the field of research and innovation, on the promotion of open science policies and on the implementation of European missions.