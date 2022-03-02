Commission selects first 50 women-led companies to boost deep-tech innovation in Europe

The Commission yesterday announced the results of the first call under the new Women TechEU pilot programme, supporting deep-tech start-ups led by women. The call is funded under the European Innovation Ecosystems work programme of Horizon Europe, the EU research and innovation programme.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth yesterday said:

“I am particularly proud of the successful outcome of the first Women TechEU call. The high number of outstanding applications confirms there is a need for women in deep-tech to get support for their companies at the early, riskiest stage. We will assist these 50 women-led companies with funding, mentoring and networking opportunities and we will scale up this programme in 2022.”

Women TechEU is a brand new initiative of the European Union. The scheme offers grants, worth €75,000 each, to support the initial steps in the innovation process, and the growth of the company. It also offers mentoring and coaching under the European Innovation Council (EIC) Women Leadership Programme, and EU-wide networking opportunities.

Following the evaluation by independent experts, the Commission will be supporting a first cohort of 50 women-led companies from 15 different countries. Over 40 companies are based in EU Member States, including one fifth from Horizon Europe widening countries. Also, roughly one fifth are based in countries associated to Horizon Europe.

The companies proposed for funding have developed cutting-edge and disruptive innovations, across a range of areas, from early cancer diagnosis and treatments, all the way to reducing the negative impact of methane emissions. They address sustainable development goals (SDGs), like tackling climate change, reducing food waste, as well as widening access to education and empowering women.

Projects will start in spring 2022 and are expected to run for 6 to 12 months. The women leaders will be enrolled onto the European Innovation Council's Women Leadership Programme for tailored coaching and mentoring activities.

Following the very encouraging response to this first pilot, the Commission will renew the Women TechEU programme in 2022. The budget for the next call will be increased to €10 million, which will fund roughly 130 companies (up from 50 this year). The call will be launched in 2022.

