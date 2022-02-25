EU News
|Printable version
Commission sets out strategy to promote decent work worldwide and prepares instrument for ban on forced labour products
The Commission yesterday presented its Communication on Decent Work Worldwide that reaffirms the EU's commitment to champion decent work both at home and around the world. The elimination of child labour and forced labour is at the heart of this endeavour.
The latest figures show that decent work is still not a reality for many people around the world and more remains to be done: 160 million children – one in ten worldwide – are in child labour, and 25 million people are in a situation of forced labour.
The EU promotes decent work across all sectors and policy areas in line with a comprehensive approach that addresses workers in domestic markets, in third countries and in global supply chains. The Communication adopted yesterday sets out the internal and external policies the EU uses to implement decent work worldwide, putting this objective at the heart of an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery from the pandemic.
As part of this comprehensive approach, the Commission is preparing a new legislative instrument to effectively ban products made by forced labour from entering the EU market, as announced by President von der Leyen in her State of the Union address 2021. This instrument will cover goods produced inside and outside the EU, combining a ban with a robust enforcement framework. It will build on international standards and complement existing horizontal and sectoral EU initiatives, in particular the due diligence and transparency obligations.
Decent work: the EU as responsible global leader
The EU has already taken strong action to promote decent work worldwide, contributing to the improvement in the lives of people all over the globe. The world has also seen a significant reduction over the past decades of the number of children in child labour (from 245.5 million in 2000 to 151.6 million in 2016). However, the number of children in child labour has increased by more than 8 million between 2016 and 2020, inverting the previous positive trend. At the same time, the global COVID-19 pandemic and transformations in the world of work, including through technological advances, the climate crisis, demographic changes and globalisation, can have an impact on labour standards and workers' protection.
Against this background, the EU is committed to build on its existing engagement and further strengthen its role as responsible leader in the world of work by using all the instruments at hand and developing them further. Consumers are increasingly demanding goods, which are produced in a sustainable and fair way that ensures decent work of those that produce them. As reflected in debates in the Conference on the Future of Europe, European citizens expect the EU to take a leading role in promoting the highest standards around the globe.
The EU will reinforce its actions, guided by the four elements of the universal concept of decent work as developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and reflected in the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals. These elements include:
- promoting employment;
- standards and rights at work, including the elimination of forced labour and child labour;
- social protection;
- social dialogue and tripartism. Gender equality and non-discrimination are crosscutting issues in these objectives.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Opening remarks by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel and President Macron following the Special meeting of the European Council of 24 February 202225/02/2022 16:33:00
Opening remarks given by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel and President Macron following the Special meeting of the European Council of 24 February 2022.
Joint statement by the members of the European Council25/02/2022 15:25:00
Joint statement given yesterday by the members of the European Council.
Remarks by President Michel at the joint press conference with Commission President von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg25/02/2022 14:33:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Michel at the joint press conference with Commission President von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg.
MicroBank and the EIF will make up to €65m available to promote employability in Spain thanks to a guarantee from the EIF25/02/2022 13:25:00
MicroBank (CaixaBank's social bank) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) have signed a guarantee agreement aiming to facilitate access to finance for individuals wishing to improve their skills, abilities and/or training, and organisations active in the education sector.
European Commission publishes enhanced surveillance report for Greece25/02/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission yesterday published the thirteenth enhanced surveillance report for Greece.
Just and sustainable economy: Commission lays down rules for companies to respect human rights and environment in global value chains25/02/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission yesterday adopted a proposal for a Directive on corporate sustainability due diligence.
Commission presents an updated in-depth review of Europe's strategic dependencies25/02/2022 09:25:00
The Commission yesterday published the second edition of in-depth analysis of Europe's strategic dependencies.
Press statement by President von der Leyen on Russia's aggression against Ukraine24/02/2022 16:33:00
Press statement given by President von der Leyen on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Press Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on Russia's aggression against Ukraine24/02/2022 15:25:00
Press Statement given by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
EU adopts package of sanctions in response to Russian recognition of the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine and sending of troops into the region24/02/2022 14:33:00
The Council yesterday adopted on a package of measures to respond to the decision by the Russian Federation to proceed with the recognition of the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities, and the subsequent decision to send Russian troops into these areas.