Commission Statement on the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism

Ahead of the 18th European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism tomorrow, the Commission issued the following statement:

“On the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism, we are gathering to listen and stand with survivors, and to pay tribute to victims of terrorist atrocities.

“Terrorists seek to instil fear and tear the social fabric of our society. We will never let them divide us. We are and will continue standing strong and united.

“As a community, it is our duty to protect and support survivors, and help them rebuild their lives. We will uphold and guarantee their rights particularly to specialised and psychological support as well as to legal advice.

“It is also our duty to prevent further attacks. And we will not let our guard down. Over the last year, with lockdowns and the coronavirus pandemic, hate speech and extremist ideologies have increasingly been spreading on the Internet. Terrorists are increasingly trying to recruit people online. They lure young people on social media or through video gaming.

“Through the EU Internet Forum, we are working with Internet companies to counter hate speech and radicalisation online. Our work on prevention also focuses on working with social workers, teachers and police officers through the Radicalisation Awareness Network to reach out to those who could be vulnerable to radicalisation.

“We will continue supporting victims and building inclusive, rights-based and resilient societies, where everyone can find their place. This is the strongest protection against the threat of terrorism.”