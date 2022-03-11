EU News
|Printable version
Commission Statement on the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism
Ahead of the 18th European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism tomorrow, the Commission issued the following statement:
“On the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism, we are gathering to listen and stand with survivors, and to pay tribute to victims of terrorist atrocities.
“Terrorists seek to instil fear and tear the social fabric of our society. We will never let them divide us. We are and will continue standing strong and united.
“As a community, it is our duty to protect and support survivors, and help them rebuild their lives. We will uphold and guarantee their rights particularly to specialised and psychological support as well as to legal advice.
“It is also our duty to prevent further attacks. And we will not let our guard down. Over the last year, with lockdowns and the coronavirus pandemic, hate speech and extremist ideologies have increasingly been spreading on the Internet. Terrorists are increasingly trying to recruit people online. They lure young people on social media or through video gaming.
“Through the EU Internet Forum, we are working with Internet companies to counter hate speech and radicalisation online. Our work on prevention also focuses on working with social workers, teachers and police officers through the Radicalisation Awareness Network to reach out to those who could be vulnerable to radicalisation.
“We will continue supporting victims and building inclusive, rights-based and resilient societies, where everyone can find their place. This is the strongest protection against the threat of terrorism.”
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
EU disburses €300 million in emergency Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine11/03/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission disbursed today €300 million in emergency Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) to Ukraine.
Remarks by President Charles Michel before the informal meeting of heads of state or government in Versailles11/03/2022 13:25:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Charles Michel before the informal meeting of heads of state or government in Versailles.
Statement by the European Commission calling for the protection of children in Ukraine11/03/2022 12:38:00
Statement given yesterday by the European Commission calling for the protection of children in Ukraine.
Citizen participation in cohesion policy11/03/2022 11:33:00
Citizen participation in cohesion policy (10 March 2022).
Future of Europe: second set of citizens' ideas at Conference Plenary11/03/2022 10:38:00
This weekend (11-12 March), citizens' ideas on EU in the world and migration, economy, social justice and jobs as well as culture, youth, sport and digital transformation will be presented and debated at the Plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe.
EU-UK relations: the Council adopts its mandate on the proposals aiming to ensure continued supply of medicines10/03/2022 16:33:00
EU ambassadors yesterday agreed on the mandate for the proposed Directive and Regulation to ensure continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, and to Cyprus, Ireland and Malta.
EU imposes restrictive measures on 160 individuals as a consequence of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine10/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 160 individuals in respect of the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine and of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the "Launching the European Gender Equality Strategy monitoring portal" event10/03/2022 13:25:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the "Launching the European Gender Equality Strategy monitoring portal" event.
Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: EU agrees new sectoral measures targeting Belarus and Russia10/03/2022 12:38:00
Following up on the restrictive measures adopted on 2 March in response to the involvement of Belarus in the unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine, and in view of the continued gravity of the situation, the Council today adopted additional sectoral measures targeting the Belarusian financial sector.