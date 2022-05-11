EU News
Commission steps up support to displaced researchers from Ukraine
The Commission has officially announced the launch of the MSCA4Ukraine scheme, part of the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions. It will support displaced researchers from Ukraine for them to continue their work in academic or non-academic organisations in Europe. The scheme will also allow them to re-establish themselves in Ukraine to rebuild the country's research and innovation capacity.
With a total budget of €25 million, MSCA4Ukraine will provide fellowships for doctoral candidates and post-doctoral researchers to continue their work at academic and non-academic organisations in Member States and countries associated to Horizon Europe. It will be implemented by an experienced consortium supporting researchers at risk.
Vice-President Margrethe Vestager yesterday said:
"The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has put the Ukrainian population in great turmoil. It is of utmost importance to help refugees, and in this case researchers. With this new scheme, they will have the possibility to continue their research, for science to triumph over war."
Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel yesterday said:
"Ukrainian excellence in research deserves our support in these extremely difficult times. With MSCA4Ukraine, we will further strengthen the solidarity and scientific cooperation between the EU and Ukraine, and make sure Ukrainian researchers can continue their work.”
The new scheme, included in the amendment to the Horizon Europe Work Programme 2021-2022, will foster scientific excellence, skills and career development, equal opportunities and inclusiveness, and attractive working conditions. Training activities will be part of the support provided to the researchers, focused both on developing research-related and key transferable skills and competences. As in the other MSCA actions, the scheme will provide family allowances for researchers' families.
The MSCA4Ukraine scheme is part of the EU's response to the Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the need for rapid action to support displaced researchers from Ukraine and enable them to continue their work in Europe, helping to safeguard Ukraine's research and innovation system, and the freedom of scientific research at large.
More information on the implementation modalities for institutions wishing to host researchers under the scheme will be available after the summer 2022.
Click here for the full press release
