Commission supports 225 reform projects in Member States to improve their resilience, create jobs and growth
The Commission yesterday approved 225 projects under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI), to support Member States in preparing, designing and implementing reforms that will lead to modern and resilient public administrations, sustainable growth strategies and resilient economies while enhancing their capacity to react to current and future crises. Several reforms projects are also included in the national Recovery and Resilience Plans.
Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, yesterday said:
“While we were still recovering from the pandemic, two weeks ago a new crisis has broken out in Europe. The Technical Support Instrument will continue to support Member States and regions in achieving reforms that can improve their resilience, support their growth strategies, prepare for the twin, digital and green transitions and ensure efficient and agile public administrations.”
Member States' reforms are supported by the TSI, with a total budget of €116.8 million for the year 2022. The TSI is a demand driven instrument that put froward tailor-made expertise. It is also a flexible instrument that can quickly be adapted to Member States' emerging needs, upon their request.
More targeted support
The projects are strongly aligned to the Commission's key priorities. The TSI 2022 will continue supporting Member States in designing and implementing reforms towards the green and digital transitions, as well as improving the operational capacity and efficiency of their public administrations. For instance, 36% of the requests are focused on the Green Deal objectives and 51% on the digital transition. Furthermore, 57% of the selected requests for TSI support for 2022 are linked to reforms under the Recovery and Resilience Plans of Member States.
The 2022 TSI Work Programme also includes some novelties:
- multi-country or multi-region projects: these projects offer technical support to address common challenges in several Member States or regions, focusing on the same priorities. These projects promote mutual learning and the development of common approaches via peer-exchanges.
- flagship projects: designed by the Commission to support reforms that are largely needed across different Member States and are in line with the top EU priorities. For example, the flagship project ‘Support to the Renovation Wave' targets Member States wishing to design and implement reforms supporting building renovation. The flagship project ‘Implementation of the European Child Guarantee' supports Member States to implement the Council Recommendation establishing a European Child Guarantee. It offers technical support to implement actions and policies, which prevent and combat child poverty and social exclusion.
50% of the requests are linked to flagship projects, such as tourism, renovation wave, gender mainstreaming, public administration and migrant integration, while 30% of the requests are multi-country or multi-region projects.
EU-UK relations: the Council adopts its mandate on the proposals aiming to ensure continued supply of medicines10/03/2022 16:33:00
EU ambassadors yesterday agreed on the mandate for the proposed Directive and Regulation to ensure continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, and to Cyprus, Ireland and Malta.
EU imposes restrictive measures on 160 individuals as a consequence of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine10/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 160 individuals in respect of the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine and of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the "Launching the European Gender Equality Strategy monitoring portal" event10/03/2022 13:25:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the "Launching the European Gender Equality Strategy monitoring portal" event.
Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: EU agrees new sectoral measures targeting Belarus and Russia10/03/2022 12:38:00
Following up on the restrictive measures adopted on 2 March in response to the involvement of Belarus in the unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine, and in view of the continued gravity of the situation, the Council today adopted additional sectoral measures targeting the Belarusian financial sector.
Ukraine: EU agrees to extend the scope of sanctions on Russia and Belarus10/03/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission yesterday welcomed the agreement of Member States to adopt further targeted sanctions in view of the situation in Ukraine and in response to Belarus's involvement in the aggression.
Ukraine: Cohesion funding to support people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine10/03/2022 09:25:00
The Commission recently (08 March 2022) adopted a proposal for Cohesion's Action for Refugees in Europe (CARE) allowing Member States and regions to provide emergency support to people fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine: EU steps up solidarity with those fleeing war09/03/2022 16:33:00
The Commission yesterday outlined the very substantial support the EU is making available to help people fleeing war in Ukraine, as well as the EU countries receiving them.
REPowerEU: Joint European action for more affordable, secure and sustainable energy09/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has today proposed an outline of a plan to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030, starting with gas, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Remarks EVP Frans Timmermans on the war in Ukraine and the impact on EU climate and energy policy in the ENVI Committee09/03/2022 14:33:00
Remarks given recently (07 March 2022) by EVP Frans Timmermans on the war in Ukraine and the impact on EU climate and energy policy in the ENVI Committee.
Opening remarks by Executive Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Simson at the press conference on the REPowerEU Communication09/03/2022 13:25:00
Opening remarks given yesterday by Executive Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Simson at the press conference on the REPowerEU Communication.