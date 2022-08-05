EU News
Commission welcomes international condemnation of Russia for violation of aviation rules and EU sanctions
The Commission welcomes the decision by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN agency responsible for regulating air transport, to call on the Russian Federation to immediately cease its infractions of international aviation rules, in order to preserve the safety and security of civil aviation. The ICAO decision refers to the violation of Ukraine's sovereign airspace in the context of Russia's war of aggression, and to the deliberate and continued violation of several safety requirements in an attempt by the Russian government to circumvent EU sanctions. These actions include illegally double-registering in Russia aircraft stolen from leasing companies, and permitting Russian airlines to operate these aircraft on international routes without a valid Certificate of Airworthiness, which is the necessary safety certificate.
Adina Vălean, Commissioner responsible for Transport, yesterday said:
“It is of utmost importance for all countries to defend the international aviation rules-based system, for the safety of passengers and crew. Russia continues to disrespect the fundamental rules of international aviation and to instruct its airlines to work against these rules. I welcome the ICAO Council's clear condemnation, which reflects the gravity of the actions undertaken by Russia.”
Josep Borrell, High Representative/Vice-President, yesterday said:
“The aim of EU sanctions, in addition to all our other actions, is to stop the reckless and inhuman invasion by Russia of Ukraine. In this context, I welcome ICAO's report, which points to another example of Russia's blatant disregard of international rules and standards, putting the lives of people at risk, including Russian citizens.”
ICAO recently (03 August 2022) informed its 193 Member States about Russia's blatant non-respect of crucial international aviation law and will bring the issue to its next general Assembly, taking place from 27 September to 7 October 2022.
Click here for the full press release
