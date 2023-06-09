National Infrastructure Commission
Commission welcomes net zero duty for Ofgem
Change to Energy Security Bill in line with Commission recommendation to boost investment in resilient net zero infrastructure
The goverment has confirmed plans to amend the Energy Security Bill, currently before the House of Commons, to give the energy regulator Ofgem a new explicit net zero duty. The amendment will legally require the regulator to ensure its decisions assist the governmen’s drive to deliver zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and boost investment in low carbon electricity generation.
Commenting on the change, National Infrastructure Commission Chair Sir John Armitt said:
“It’s good that government has seen the light on the need for Ofgem to be given an explicit net zero duty. The regulator now needs to use this mandate to build upon their recent decisions to accelerate strategic investment in the transmission network.
“Network investment is absolutely critical to achieving the large scale shift to renewable energy, and low carbon transport and heating. In the forthcoming second National Infrastructure Assessment, the Commission will make further recommendations on the governance changes needed to support the growth of the electricity network.”
In its 2019 report on infrastructure regulation – Strategic investment and public confidence – the Commission recommended government should introduce legislation to ensure regulators’ duties required them to consider the government’s commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in their decisions, in order to encourage long term investment in low carbon infrastructure and improve climate resilience.
Original article link: https://nic.org.uk/uncategorized/commission-welcomes-net-zero-duty-for-ofgem/
