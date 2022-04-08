National Infrastructure Commission
Commission welcomes "scale of ambition" of Energy Security Strategy
The Government has announced its ambition to boost the UK’s energy self-reliance with an expansion of clean energy generation, including new nuclear plants and a quicker expansion of solar and wind power, in its new Energy Security Strategy.
In response, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission Sir John Armitt yesterday said:
“The government should be credited with its scale of ambition to expand offshore wind and solar generation. The challenge is to take these stretching targets and turn them into delivery of cheaper electricity into people’s homes as quickly as possible.
“The steps on onshore wind are unlikely to unlock significant new capacity rapidly, while government’s aim to build more major nuclear plants will also take many years to realise.
“Alongside shifting supply away from fossil fuels, some of the quickest wins can be found in improving energy efficiency by better insulating our homes and public buildings to cut overall demand. The potential benefits are now bigger than ever, and we again call on government to set out a costed, long term plan for meeting its own targets and help households make the right choices for their pocket and the planet.”
In last month’s Infrastructure Progress Review 2022, the Commission welcomed positive progress already achieved on increase the capacity of renewables energy generation, but also urged the Government to prioritise improvements to energy efficiency schemes to meet the Government’s own target for as many homes as possible to be EPC C rated by 2035.
Original article link: https://nic.org.uk/news/commission-welcomes-scale-of-ambition-of-energy-security-strategy/
