EU News
|Printable version
Commissioner Gentiloni's speech at the EU Sustainable Investment Summit
Commissioner Gentiloni's recently (28 October 2022) gave a speech at the EU Sustainable Investment Summit.
"Check against delivery"
Good afternoon and welcome to this second and extremely topical session.
Einstein is quoted as saying that “everything is energy”. Without straying into the world of physics, we can certainly say that all sectors of our economies are more or less dependent on energy.
That's why any discussion about “building tomorrow” must also focus on the kind of energy system we want for the future, especially at a time of crisis like today.
Clean, secure and affordable: these are the goals of our energy policy in the EU.
In recent years, with cheap and abundant energy flowing, the emphasis was by and large on how to green our economies in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the end of this decade.
We launched the European Green Deal, with ambitious targets to curb emissions. And we put the green transition at the heart of NextGenerationEU – our plan for a sustainable recovery after the pandemic.
Then came Russia's horrific invasion of Ukraine.
The shockwaves from Russia's war have driven energy prices to unprecedented and unsustainable levels, fuelling high inflation and pushing our economies to the brink of recession.
The IMF's latest World Economic Outlook expects global growth to slow down to one of its lowest levels in two decades and the European economy is also entering another very difficult phase.
These developments are challenging our social cohesion. Many households and businesses are facing choices they never should have to face.
Reducing demand, securing sufficient supplies for the winters ahead and keeping prices under control have therefore taken centre stage in the EU.
And we are making good progress.
In just a few months, we diversified supplies and made up for the reduced imports from Russia. Our gas storage for this winter is more than 90% full. We also took significant steps to lower energy consumption, strengthen joint gas purchasing, capture the extraordinary profits in the energy sector, and reduce energy bills. And further steps are necessary.
The urgency of addressing questions of energy security and affordability is undeniable.
But it also carries the risk that, in a bid to secure plentiful energy and lower prices, we look for solutions that delay the green transition.
This is a risk not just in Europe, but also around the world, and in particular in countries, where budgetary capacity to invest in renewables is more limited.
We must absolutely avoid this mistake.
The green transition needs to be accelerated, not delayed. Our REPowerEU plan puts forward important measures to speed up investments in renewables and energy efficiency. These are crucial for lowering fossil fuel consumption, increasing energy savings and thereby enhancing our energy security.
However, these measures also come with a significant price tag.
To deliver on the green transition will require additional investments of more than half a trillion euros every year for the next few years.
Plugging this gap will only be possible if we mobilise both public and private finance.
The Commission will soon come forward with proposals to increase the firepower of REPowerEU and to review the EU's fiscal rules to ensure that national budgets better support these investments.
We have also delivered on our pledge to launch the InvestEU Programme to mobilise private investments. Sustainable investment projects are now being realised throughout the EU.
By next year, we plan to have InvestEU agreements with all the national institutions that have applied for EU support, thus increasing sustainable investments with a strong local focus.
We have also made progress on last year's pledge to develop a comprehensive set of statistics on the European Green Deal. Eurostat started disseminating quarterly estimates of greenhouse gas emissions, and released a dashboard of statistical indicators relevant for the green transition.
We are now working on a review of the monitoring framework for the circular economy to be published at the beginning of next year.
Lastly, we are reviewing the progress regarding the Sustainable Development Goals in the EU context and will continue to integrate them into the European Semester, by better linking them to the logic of competitive sustainability.
With our policies, we are working to face the challenges of this global energy crisis. We are working to protect our most vulnerable citizens and firms, while moving forward with our green ambitions.
At the same time, we are committed to step up international cooperation to catalyse green investments.
As we get ready for COP27, Europe must continue to lead the way to show that a clean, secure and affordable energy future for all is possible.
Thank you.
Latest News from
EU News
Council approves 2021 climate finance figure31/10/2022 16:25:00
In 2021, the European Union and its 27 member states committed €23.04 billion1 in climate finance from public sources to support developing countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Warsaw: MEPs to look into sexual and reproductive health and rights31/10/2022 15:25:00
A delegation of the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee will hold meetings 2-4 November on women’s rights and sexual and reproductive health and rights.
Zero emission vehicles: first ‘Fit for 55' deal will end the sale of new CO2 emitting cars in Europe by 203531/10/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission welcomes the agreement reached recently (27 October 2022) by the European Parliament and Council ensuring all new cars and vans registered in Europe will be zero-emission by 2035.
The Atlantic, Kattegat and Skagerrak: Commission proposes 2023 fishing opportunities with catch limits' increases for largest stocks31/10/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (28 October 2022) published its proposal for catch limits for fish stocks in the EU waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Kattegat and Skagerrak for 2023, including for deep-sea stock for 2023 and 2024.
State aid: Commission further consults Member States on prolongation and adjustment of Temporary Crisis Framework31/10/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission is further consulting Member States on a prolongation and adjustment of the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework to support the economy in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022 and first amended on 20 July 2022. This follows a first consultation of Member States launched on 5 October 2022.
Keynote speech by Commissioner McGuinness at EU Sustainable Investment Summit 2022 ‘Be bold, take initiatives: financing the transition and accelerating innovation'31/10/2022 10:38:00
Keynote speech given recently (28 October 2022) by Commissioner McGuinness at EU Sustainable Investment Summit 2022 ‘Be bold, take initiatives: financing the transition and accelerating innovation'.
Make crucial traffic data available digitally, Transport Committee says28/10/2022 14:33:00
Data on speed limits, roadworks or accidents should be available in digital format, to ensure road users are safer and better informed.
Payments: Commission proposes to accelerate the rollout of instant payments in euro28/10/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (26 October 2022) adopted a legislative proposal to make instant payments in euro, available to all citizens and businesses holding a bank account in the EU and in EEA countries.
Statement by President von der Leyen on the occasion of her official visit to North Macedonia28/10/2022 12:38:00
Statement given recently (26 October 2022) by President von der Leyen on the occasion of her official visit to North Macedonia.