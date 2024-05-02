Commissioner of the Law Commission of England and Wales reappointed

The Lord Chancellor has approved the reappointment of Professor Penney Lewis as a Commissioner of the Law Commission of England and Wales.

Professor Lewis was appointed a Law Commissioner on 1 January 2020 and is reappointed from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2029.

The reappointment is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and has been made under Section 1(1) of the Law Commissions Act 1965. The reappointment complies with the provisions of the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

The Law Commission is a statutory independent body that keeps the law of England and Wales under review and recommends reform where it is needed.

Biography

Professor Penney Lewis

Professor Penney Lewis was formerly Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Centre of Medical Law and Ethics in the Dickson Poon School of Law, King’s College London. She became Reader in Law in 2005 and Professor of Law in 2007.