Welsh Government
|Printable version
Commission’s new report highlights recommended steps to accelerate renewable energy
Launching its latest report today, “Preparing Wales for a Renewable Energy 2050”, the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW) has outlined key recommendations to assist the Welsh Government in achieving a net zero Wales by 2050.
Preparing Wales for a Renewable Energy 2050
The new report is the Commission’s first major piece of work since it was refreshed last year and has seen it undertake research into how the Welsh Government can capture the value of renewable energy to Wales, what opportunities and challenges lie ahead and how the Welsh Government can best engage the public on this issue.
In this latest report, NICW provides eleven recommendations to Welsh Ministers on how changes can be made to enhance renewable energy development in Wales that best meets the needs of Welsh communities. These recommendations cover the areas of
- leadership and strategic approach;
- a grid for the future,
- the built environment,
- the planning system,
- community benefits and ownership, and
- the Crown Estate,
and the Commission believe that, collectively, they could result in a step-change for Wales to meet its carbon targets.
Speaking on the importance of the recommendations, Dr Jenifer Baxter, Deputy Chair of National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, said:
We are now facing time in our history where if we do not make a concerted effort to change how we deliver new infrastructure then our ambitions for net zero and the well-being of future generations will be in jeopardy.
Aleena Khan, National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW) Commissioner and Chair of the NICW Renewable
Energy Project Advisory Group said:
As a young person, I understand the importance of Wales’ acting decisively in tackling the climate and nature emergencies. I hope the Welsh Government will consider each of our proposals carefully and the impact they will make on us meeting our energy and carbon targets.
It has been really positive to work with a number of organisations to produce this report showing that, taking a team Wales approach, we can together to seize the opportunities before us.
Nick Tune, National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW) Commissioner and lead Commissioner for the NICW Renewable Energy work said:
The deployment of renewable energy in Wales is currently not moving at the pace required to address the climate emergency and subsequently the needs of the people of Wales.
This report identifies critical actions that are required by the Welsh Government to deliver their target i.e., meeting 100% of its annual electricity demand from renewable sources by 2035 whilst delivering tangible benefits for the people of Wales.
It is expected that the Welsh Government will respond in due course to the recommendations proposed by the Commission.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/commissions-new-report-highlights-recommended-steps-accelerate-renewable-energy
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Wales Tech Week: Welsh Government teams up with Innovate UK to embed culture of innovation in Wales17/10/2023 11:05:00
Yesterday, the Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, unveiled a first-of-its-kind action plan between a devolved nation and Innovate UK setting out how Wales will build a strengthened innovation economy.
Newport’s £17m regeneration thanks to Transforming Towns17/10/2023 09:05:00
From indoor market stalls and shopping arcades to a museum and state-of-the-art leisure centre, Climate Change Minister Julie James has seen first-hand how £17m of Transforming Towns funding has been put to use in Newport.
School Essentials Grant helps over 100,000 children in Wales16/10/2023 14:05:00
Low-income families can get up to £200 to help with essentials like school uniform, shoes, bags, stationery, sports kit and equipment.
A success story for Welsh publishing16/10/2023 11:05:00
Creative Wales to lead its first major trade mission to 75th Frankfurt Book Fair/ Frankfurter Buchmesse from 18 to 22 October.
Chief Nursing Officer prioritises the health and wellbeing of the nursing and midwifery professions across Wales13/10/2023 16:30:00
Chief Nursing Officer for Wales (CNO), Sue Tranka, commences her third year in post and recognises the importance in supporting efforts to enhance the wellbeing of the professions through physical, emotional, work-life balance and fostering a supportive workplace culture.
How community focussed schools are helping to tackle inequality13/10/2023 14:05:00
As Wales face Argentina this weekend in the quarter finals of the Rugby World Cup, Ysgol Llangynwyd in Maesteg is not just celebrating Wales’s sporting success, with former pupil Dewi Lake leading the squad, but is also set to benefit from £155,000 for the refurbishment of their sports facilities.
‘You’ve really got to care, to care’: Deputy Minister praises social care workforce13/10/2023 09:20:00
The Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has praised Wales’ dedicated social care workforce at the Association of Directors of Social Services Cymru national conference.
BPS advance payments to be made to thousands of Welsh farms12/10/2023 09:15:00
More than £158m will be shared by over 15,600 farms across Wales as Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2023 advance payments are being made today (Thursday 12 October), Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.