Commitment to safeguarding democracy

Civic, faith, trade union and political leaders have committed to taking action to safeguard Scotland’s democracy and tackle people’s feeling of being unheard and disempowered.

At a gathering of representatives from across society, the First Minister described the pledge as demonstrating a ‘strength of unity’ which reflects the democratic values felt by communities across the country.

Today’s event saw more than 50 leaders meet in Glasgow to assess the robustness of Scotland’s democratic system. Across the day, there were focused discussions, moderated by civic leaders, on four key themes which are contributing to a breakdown in democratic trust, including:

combating inequality and discrimination

tackling disinformation and ensuring a trusted media environment

enhancing trust in politics and boosting the accountability of political leaders and democratic institutions

strengthening vigilance to electoral interference and encouraging more active democratic participation

Following discussions, participants considered a mission statement that seeks to provide a framework that can underpin specific actions and solutions to help tackle some of the issues identified.

The statement reads:

STRENGTHENING AND PROTECTING DEMOCRACY IN SCOTLAND

Today, we reaffirm our commitment to safeguard Scotland's democracy.

We recognise many people in our country feel distant from politics or failed by society. They feel unheard and disempowered.

We recognise also that much of our public discourse has become polarised and soured.

Our starting point has been a recognition of that reality and, alongside this, a recognition also that the solutions, which will be manifold and complex, require a collective response.

We have a shared responsibility to map a way forward for Scotland, which is why we are committed to working together to ensure that our democratic structures evolve to meet our democratic ideals and are both trusted and robust.

There are certain fundamental principles and values that are already part of our understanding of Scottish democracy, rooted in the creation of the Scottish Parliament, that we believe should shape and guide our work.

These are:

Participation and openness

The sharing of power

Accountability

Equal opportunity

We stand together on these principles and values, recognising that they offer both a foundation on which to build and markers to guide this next stage of our nation’s democratic journey.

I pledge my support.

Speaking after the event, First Minister John Swinney said:

“Our discussion was incredibly powerful and equally inspiring. I am grateful to the many representatives from across Scottish society who shared their honest reflections on the challenges we face, alongside their absolute determination to work together to ensure we stand up for the values and principles we hold so dear.

“Today’s event is a pivotal moment for Scotland as we demonstrate our shared commitment to democracy but to make that a reality, we must now work at pace to ensure targeted action delivers results. By coming together, we have started that process, with all participants committed to developing actions that can address some of the root causes of the challenges facing our country. I pledge my government’s absolute support for that work, to ensure we leave no stone unturned in identifying solutions and empowering the disempowered who so often feel left behind.

“We can only protect the rights of each citizen, if we protect, strengthen and renew our democratic values. By reaffirming our commitment to safeguarding democracy in Scotland, we have demonstrated a strength of unity which will guide us in our actions.”

Following the gathering, political and civic leaders taking part in the press conference pledged their support for the statement. They are:

Anas Sarwar MSP – Leader, Scottish Labour

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP – Leader, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Patrick Harvie MSP – Co-Convenor, Scottish Green Party

Lorna Slater MSP – Co-Convenor, Scottish Green Party Leader

Ash Regan MSP – Alba parliamentary leader

Roz Foyer – General Secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress

Sara Thiam – Chief Executive of Prosper

All delegates attending the gathering have been invited to take the statement to their organisation to seek agreement for pledging their support. Work will now be developed in partnership with participants to ensure actions are agreed and taken forward.