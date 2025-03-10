Commitment to work together on Irish Sea links

The Welsh and Irish Governments are working together on safeguarding and building on the links between the two countries across the Irish Sea, the two governments said recently (07 March 2025).

Wales’ Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates and Irish Government Minister of State for International & Road Transport, Logistics, Rail & Ports Sean Canney met recently in Dublin to discuss the resilience of the crossings between Wales and Ireland, and what more can be done to safeguard them for the future.

They discussed the terms of reference for the Taskforce which are due to be confirmed shortly. Key points will include resilience, contingency planning and future developments.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates recently said

“The links between Wales and Ireland are highly valued, not only for economic reasons but for cultural reasons too. The temporary closure of the port of Holyhead highlighted to all how vital this link between our countries is. We will build on what has been learnt over the past few months, taking into account the work committees of the Senedd and Parliament are undertaking, to see what we can all do to strengthen the resilience of the links between Wales and Ireland and our ports for the future. “It is important the input of Irish Government and industry is in the work of the taskforce and represents their needs too, which has been the main focus of today. I look forward to continuing to work together on this vital piece of work.”

Minister of State for International & Road Transport, Logistics, Rail & Ports Sean Canney recently said: