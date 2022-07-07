Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Committee activity in House of Lords reviewed during 2021-22 Parliamentary Session
The House of Lords Liaison Committee today publishes its report on Committee activity in 2021–22.
Key points
2021–2022 was another exceptionally busy year for House of Lords committees. The number of committee meetings remained much higher than was the case in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, as did the number of witnesses giving oral evidence to committees. This increase in activity illustrates how committees have continued to adapt and develop during the past two years, regardless of their operating model.
The past year saw the implementation of the final recommendations in relation to restructuring House of Lords committees. At the end of March 2021 the EU Committee and its sub-committees came to an end and 5 new committees were appointed including the Built Environment Committee, Environment and Climate Change Committee, European Affairs Committee, Industry and Regulators Committee and a Justice and Home Affairs Committee. The European Affairs Committee also appointed a sub-committee on the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol.
2021-22 saw the appointment of 4 special inquiry committees; Children and Families Act 2014 Committee, Fraud Act 2006 and digital fraud Committee, Adult social care provision Committee and a Land Use in England Committee. Special committees on the long-term implications of COVID-19 and common frameworks continued.
2021-22 saw the continuation of follow-up inquiries for former special inquiry committees. The Liaison Committee has held follow-up sessions for three Special Inquiry Committees: the Select Committee on the Equality Act 2010 and disability, the Select Committee on Financial Exclusion and the Select Committee on the Licensing Act 2006. After each evidence session a report setting out the Liaison Committee’s findings was published.
