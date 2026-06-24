Committee backs Connect to Work but warns patchy rollout could undermine success

A cross-party Committee of MPs has welcomed the Government’s flagship Connect to Work programme as a “positive evolution” in supporting people with disabilities or health conditions into employment but warned that its success rests on more consistent national delivery.

The scheme is designed to help people with the most challenging barriers into work. The Government forecasts it will help 300,000 people over the life of the scheme.

Inconsistent rollout

In its latest report, the Work and Pensions Committee praises the departure from previous attempts to tackle the disability employment gap by having it delivered by local authorities.

But the Committee warned that variations in support from Whitehall and local delivery “likely to create inconsistent experiences for participants and providers” and could weaken its impact.

Witnesses described widely differing experiences of support from the DWP ranging from positive engagement to experiences that created “uncertainty and administrative burden”, causing delays to the rollout. The DWP was aware of the challenges of delivering a large programme with devolved delivery and should have “implemented a more proactive approach”, the report added.

Given the complexity of delivering a devolved programme of this scale, the Committee concludes the DWP should have taken a more proactive approach to managing delivery. It calls on the Government to set out how it will iron out these inconsistencies.

Work and Pensions Committee Chair Debbie Abrahams yesterday said:

“We need to recognise that 1 in 4 people are disabled or have a health condition that can affect them at work. Disability is not a niche issue.” “Connect to Work has the potential to be a gamechanger helping people often seen as too far from the labour market into safe and sustainable work.” “Its local delivery is a strength, allowing support to reflect the needs of local businesses, skills, and services often overlooked when run centrally. Its voluntary nature is a trust-builder. “But we cannot allow trust to be undermined. Without consistent delivery Connect to Work’s strength could become a weakness leading to patchy post code lottery. The level of support to local authorities across the country will make or break programme.”

Confidence and funding

The Committee also welcomes the multi-year funding built into the scheme, saying it gives stakeholders greater confidence and supports long-term planning. However, current commitments do not cover its full lifespan.

The Government said it will make further funding decisions at the 2029 spending review citing uncertainty over conditions.

But the report concludes that a programme of this scale requires clarity over its long-term funding across its full duration to ensure confidence, particularly where retaining staff in the long-run is a concern.

Ms Abrahams added:

“The government has set out its ambition, but the money has not yet been committed to fulfill it. We disagree with the Government’s view that the funds should not be committed this early.” “Our own research suggests that every £1 investment in supporting people into work will bear even more in improved lives and consequent health and benefit savings down the line.” “Connect to Work will only be as good as the support it gets and the people who deliver it. But we’ve heard that without long-term funding certainty for businesses and service providers’ to offer assistance to people they will be reluctant to put their necks on the line. A decision on funding for the entirety of it will provide reassurances and improve trust and resilience in the programme.”

This report is the second of three planned reports from the Committee’s Employment support for disabled people inquiry.

The first, Disability at Work, called for a two-week deadline for reasonable adjustment requests from disabled employees to be answered after finding that many do not receive any in what it described as a “hostile work environment”. A publication date for the third instalment on Access to Work will be announced in due course.

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