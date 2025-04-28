Committee endorses Delyth Evans as new S4C Chair

The Welsh Affairs Committee has endorsed Delyth Evans as the Government’s preferred candidate to Chair Welsh language broadcaster S4C.

S4C is a wholly Welsh language channel broadcasting programmes across a range of genres including news, drama, documentaries, entertainment and children’s.

The endorsement comes after the cross-party Committee questioned Ms Evans on her likely priorities if appointed, the relevance of her previous experience and her plans to respond to the challenges facing S4C. The session took place bilingually, with a simultaneous translation facility allowing contributions to be made in Welsh.

Ms Evans is a former Labour politician, serving as Assembly Member for Mid and West Wales from 2000-2003, and a former charity chief executive and non-profit board member. She previously worked as a broadcast journalist on S4C current affairs programme Y Byd ar Bedwar.

In its report on Ms Evans’ appointment, available on the Committee’s website, the Committee says that it was “impressed by Delyth Evans’ approach and understanding,” and that she had demonstrated she was a suitable candidate to Chair S4C.

The Committee adds that it will invite Ms Evans to update them at the end of her first six months in post on “her progress in embedding a new organisational culture of trust and transparency, driving forward improvements in governance, and securing S4C’s long-term funding beyond 2028.”

