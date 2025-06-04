Scottish Government
Committee finishes Stage 2 scrutiny of Housing (Scotland) Bill
Amendments passed to strengthen protection for tenants.
Legislation to improve tenants’ rights and introduce homelessness prevention measures has completed Stage 2 scrutiny by a cross-party committee of MSPs.
The Scottish Government introduced the Housing (Scotland) Bill to the Scottish Parliament last year to help tackle poverty by improving the experience of renters and introducing a range of new duties to prevent homelessness.
The Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee approved a number of Scottish Government amendments to the Bill at Stage 2, including powers to implement Awaab’s Law that would give social tenants greater protection against damp and mould, and measures to set out how rents could be capped in rent control areas.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:
“The Housing Bill will play an important role in our efforts to tackle poverty by keeping rent affordable and ensuring people can stay in their homes by securing tenancies.
“Our amendments on rent control not only provide certainty for tenants but also provide more clarity to the housing sector on what our rent control proposals will look like, giving investors confidence to continue to support housebuilding in Scotland.
“We have also introduced plans to implement Awaab’s Law which will mean everyone can have the right to live in a warm, safe and secure home free from disrepair.
“Scotland has led the way in protecting tenants and providing rights for people threatened with homelessness. The Housing Bill will provide even greater protection, so I am pleased the Committee has completed its Stage 2 scrutiny and I look forward to working with Members across the chamber as the legislation goes through the final Stage 3 process.”
