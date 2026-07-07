Committee for Education calls for reform of Relationship and Sexuality Education provision

The Assembly’s Committee for Education has published its recommendations following an inquiry into the provision of Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) in schools in Northern Ireland.

The Committee’s report identifies significant inconsistencies in the delivery, content, monitoring and governance of RSE and sets out proposals for reform to ensure all children and young people receive standardised, inclusive, high-quality and age-appropriate education.

Among the Committee’s recommendations are that:

RSE should be considered from a child-centred approach

The Department of Education should focus on consistency and inclusivity

Work is needed to combat misinformation around RSE to encourage greater confidence in the programmes from staff, parents and pupils

RSE in Northern Ireland should align more closely with UK and international standards.

Chair of the Committee, Nick Mathison MLA, yesterday said:

“The evidence we heard from young people, parents, teachers and experts was clear — Relationship and Sexuality Education is too inconsistent and, in some cases, not meeting the needs or rights of children and young people. Young people want more practical information to help them discern and build good relationships, LGBTQIA+ pupils want to be included, and teachers want to be trusted and trained so they can deliver this with confidence. “The current approach leaves gaps in delivery and creates uncertainty for schools and families alike. Flexibility and progression are good aspects of the curriculum, but in RSE as in many subjects, there needs to be minimum content specification which can then be flexibly delivered.

In particular, as a priority, the Committee recommends that:

“There should be no right of withdrawal for any element of RSE that is directly concerned with safeguarding and protecting children and young people from sexual abuse and exploitation”. “While there are differing views in the Committee around the content and structure of RSE provision, there was agreement among Members that clearer guidelines are needed, better training should be provided for teachers and the Department should find ways to combat misinformation around RSE.”

During the inquiry, the Committee heard evidence from a variety of witnesses, including young people, academics, and experts in the world of child sexual exploitation and social media.

The Report also recommended the Department should link RSE to wider strategies around safeguarding and gender-based violence.

For media enquiries please contact the NI Assembly Communications Office: communications@niassembly.gov.uk

The Committee’s report inquiry into the provision of Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) in schools in Northern Ireland can be found here - Report of Mini-Inquiry into Relationship and Sexuality Education