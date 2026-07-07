Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Committee for Education calls for reform of Relationship and Sexuality Education provision
The Assembly’s Committee for Education has published its recommendations following an inquiry into the provision of Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) in schools in Northern Ireland.
The Committee’s report identifies significant inconsistencies in the delivery, content, monitoring and governance of RSE and sets out proposals for reform to ensure all children and young people receive standardised, inclusive, high-quality and age-appropriate education.
Among the Committee’s recommendations are that:
- RSE should be considered from a child-centred approach
- The Department of Education should focus on consistency and inclusivity
- Work is needed to combat misinformation around RSE to encourage greater confidence in the programmes from staff, parents and pupils
- RSE in Northern Ireland should align more closely with UK and international standards.
Chair of the Committee, Nick Mathison MLA, yesterday said:
“The evidence we heard from young people, parents, teachers and experts was clear — Relationship and Sexuality Education is too inconsistent and, in some cases, not meeting the needs or rights of children and young people. Young people want more practical information to help them discern and build good relationships, LGBTQIA+ pupils want to be included, and teachers want to be trusted and trained so they can deliver this with confidence.
“The current approach leaves gaps in delivery and creates uncertainty for schools and families alike. Flexibility and progression are good aspects of the curriculum, but in RSE as in many subjects, there needs to be minimum content specification which can then be flexibly delivered.
In particular, as a priority, the Committee recommends that:
“There should be no right of withdrawal for any element of RSE that is directly concerned with safeguarding and protecting children and young people from sexual abuse and exploitation”.
“While there are differing views in the Committee around the content and structure of RSE provision, there was agreement among Members that clearer guidelines are needed, better training should be provided for teachers and the Department should find ways to combat misinformation around RSE.”
During the inquiry, the Committee heard evidence from a variety of witnesses, including young people, academics, and experts in the world of child sexual exploitation and social media.
The Report also recommended the Department should link RSE to wider strategies around safeguarding and gender-based violence.
For media enquiries please contact the NI Assembly Communications Office: communications@niassembly.gov.uk
The Committee’s report inquiry into the provision of Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) in schools in Northern Ireland can be found here - Report of Mini-Inquiry into Relationship and Sexuality Education
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2025-2026/committee-for-education-calls-for-reform-of-relationship-and-sexuality-education-provision/
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Assembly
Assembly’s Committee for the Economy seeks views on Regional Balance Bill07/07/2026 16:15:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for the Economy is inviting individuals and organisations to share their views on the Regional Balance Bill.
Economy Committee launches call for evidence on the Renewable Electricity Generation Bill06/07/2026 10:10:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for the Economy is seeking views on the Renewable Electricity Generation Bill as part of its scrutiny of the legislation.
Communities Committee Calls For No Further Delay in the Delivery of Anti-Poverty Strategy08/06/2026 16:15:00
The Committee for Communities has called for the updated Anti-Poverty Strategy to be finalised as soon as possible, and has reiterated its commitment towork with the Communities Minister and Department to expedite the process.
Assembly Commission to Change EV Charger Policy05/06/2026 16:15:00
A spokesperson recently commented on the Assembly Commission Changing EV Charger Policy.
Public invited to have their say as Older People’s Parliament returns for 202604/06/2026 16:15:00
The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly is encouraging older people across Northern Ireland to take part in a survey to help shape the agenda for the 2026 Older People’s Parliament.
Assembly Speaker encourages people to ‘take action’ during Mental Health Awareness Week12/05/2026 16:15:00
The Assembly Speaker, Edwin Poots MLA, has encouraged people to take positive action to support mental health after hosting an event in Parliament Buildings yesterday (11 May 2026) to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.
Assembly Committees to Engage with the Public at Balmoral Show08/05/2026 09:10:00
The Speaker, Assembly Members and Assembly Committees will take part in a series of public engagement activities at the Balmoral Show next week, providing visitors with opportunities to learn more about the work of the Assembly.
Committee for Communities calls for urgent action to stabilise homelessness services27/04/2026 14:15:00
The Committee for Communities has published a report highlighting mounting pressures on homelessness services and the Supporting People Programme, warning that urgent action is required to prevent further escalation of the crisis.
Committee for Communities calls for urgent action to stabilise homelessness services27/04/2026 09:25:00
The Committee for Communities has published a report highlighting mounting pressures on homelessness services and the Supporting People Programme, warning that urgent action is required to prevent further escalation of the crisis.