Committee on Standards and Privileges Publishes Report on a Complaint Against Mr Timothy Gaston MLA
The Committee on Standards and Privileges recently (12 September 2025) published its report on a complaint against Mr Timothy Gaston MLA that he had breached the Assembly Members’ Code of Conduct (the Code).
The complaint was investigated by the independent Assembly Commissioner for Standards, who concluded that Mr Gaston had breached Rule 12 of the Code by failing to observe the rules around maintaining confidentiality in respectof live complaints under investigation by the Commissioner.
The Chairperson of the Committee on Standards and Privileges, Cathy Mason MLA recently said:
“The Committee takes allegations of breaches of the Assembly’s Code of Conduct very seriously. Therefore, it was right that an independent investigation was carried out in order to establish the facts in relation to the allegations made.
“While the Member was found to have breached the Code, he has acknowledged the importance of confidentiality when a case is being investigated and has assured the Committee that such an error will not occur again. I am therefore pleased that, following receipt of a written apology from the Member, the Committee has reported to the Assembly that the matter has now been resolved.”
