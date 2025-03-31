Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Committee on Standards and Privileges Publishes Report on Complaints Against the First Minister, Michelle O'Neill MLA
The Committee on Standards and Privileges has published its report on two complaints made in October 2024 against First Minister Michelle O’Neill alleging that she has breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct by failing to uphold the Seven Principles of Public Life, including openness and honesty.
The complaints were investigated by the independent Assembly Commissioner for Standards, Dr Melissa McCullough, who, having established the facts to the required standard of proof, has found that the First Minister did not breach the Ministerial Code of Conduct.
The Chairperson of the Committee on Standards and Privileges, Cathy Mason MLA said: “While the current procedures do not provide the Committee with an adjudication role in relation to complaints against Ministers, by publishing this report, the Committee has fulfilled its function in relation to considering and publishing all investigation reports by the Commissioner.
“The Committee’s report includes the Commissioner’s investigation report, which sets out the factual findings, analysis and reasoning from her investigation of the complaints. The Committee notes that the Commissioner has concluded from the evidence gathered and analysed that the First Minister has not breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct.”
