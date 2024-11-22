Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Committee on Standards and Privileges Publishes Report on Its Self Referral to the Commissioner for Standards on an Alleged Leak of Confidential Information
The Committee on Standards and Privileges has today published a report on its self-referral to the Commissioner for Standards on an alleged leak of confidential information to the media on a then live investigation complaint case.
The complaint was investigated by the independent Assembly Commissioner for Standards, Dr Melissa McCullough, who found that, while there had been an unauthorised disclosure of confidential information relating to a live complaint, she was unable to establish the source of the leak. However, based on the evidence obtained from her investigation, she considers the disclosure was likely verbal.
The Chairperson of the Committee on Standards and Privileges, Carál Ní Chuilín MLA said: “The Committee is firmly of the view that the leaking of confidential or protectively-marked information relating to a live complaint investigation is both dishonourable and dishonest, as well as being in breach of the Code of Conduct. It was right that an independent investigation was carried out and, as a result, the Committee has introduced measures to further strengthen its confidentiality procedures.
“The unauthorised disclosure of such information serves no public interest and causes significant damage to the reputation of the Committee. In order to safeguard the fairness and integrity of the process and to avoid any unnecessary reputational damage to any of the parties involved, it is imperative that the confidentiality of complaints is upheld until the consideration, investigation and adjudication of complaints has concluded.”
The full report can be read here: https://lk.cmte.fyi/RGgC
For media enquiries please contact:
Sinead Murphy, Communications Officer, Northern Ireland Assembly
Mobile: 0789 9864 368 | Email: Sinead.murphy@niassembly.gov.uk
Notes to Editor:
Further information on the work of the Committee, including Membership can be accessed here.
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2024-2025/committee-on-standards-and-privileges-publishes-report-on-its-self-referral-to-the-commissioner-for-standards-on-an-alleged-leak-of-confidential-information/
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Assembly
Assembly Committee Finds 'Risks and Weaknesses' in Public Procurement Processes Here22/11/2024 10:15:00
An Assembly Committee is calling for better accountability and governance arrangements around public procurement here - having identified a series of significant risks and weaknesses in the current processes.
Assembly’s Health Committee Seeks Views on Access to Palliative Care13/11/2024 11:15:00
The Assembly’s Health Committee has launched a ‘Call for Views’ on the provision of and access to palliative and hospice care here.
Handling of Child Poverty was "Catalogue of Failures" says Assembly Committee07/11/2024 15:20:00
The Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has described the Department for Communities’ handling of the Child Poverty Strategy as a ‘catalogue of failures’, saying children and families were not at its heart.
Assembly Finance Committee to Undertake an Inquiry on Financial Services in Northern Ireland22/10/2024 16:15:00
The Committee for Finance has launched an inquiry into the local banking and financial services sector in Northern Ireland, focusing on how well the industry meets the needs of both consumers and businesses.
Assembly's Health Committee Takes to the Stage at NICON2421/10/2024 16:15:00
Last week, theAssembly’s Health Committee joined over 600 Health and Social Care Leaders at the Northern Ireland Confederation of Health and Social Care’s Annual Conference (NICON24).
Assembly Committee Takes Weekly Meeting to Mount Stewart21/10/2024 14:15:00
On Thursday, 17 October the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took its weekly meeting to Mount Stewart where they received a briefing from the National Trust on ‘Nature Recovery, Climate Adaptation and Coastal Resilience’.
Finance Committee call for Baby Loss Certificates to be recognised in law11/10/2024 16:15:00
As part of marking Baby Loss Awareness Week, the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Finance Committee recently (08 October 2024) called for Baby Loss Certificates to be brought into law.
Assembly Committee Seeks Stimulus for Night-time Economy03/10/2024 10:25:00
The Committee for the Economy recently (Tuesday, 01 October) met with representatives of Hospitality Ulster, Translink and the Belfast ‘night czar’ Michael Stewart to discuss how the night-time hospitality economy might be jumpstarted in the wake of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.