Committee on Standards and Privileges Publishes Report on Its Self Referral to the Commissioner for Standards on an Alleged Leak of Confidential Information

The Committee on Standards and Privileges has today published a report on its self-referral to the Commissioner for Standards on an alleged leak of confidential information to the media on a then live investigation complaint case.

The complaint was investigated by the independent Assembly Commissioner for Standards, Dr Melissa McCullough, who found that, while there had been an unauthorised disclosure of confidential information relating to a live complaint, she was unable to establish the source of the leak. However, based on the evidence obtained from her investigation, she considers the disclosure was likely verbal.

The Chairperson of the Committee on Standards and Privileges, Carál Ní Chuilín MLA said: “The Committee is firmly of the view that the leaking of confidential or protectively-marked information relating to a live complaint investigation is both dishonourable and dishonest, as well as being in breach of the Code of Conduct. It was right that an independent investigation was carried out and, as a result, the Committee has introduced measures to further strengthen its confidentiality procedures.

“The unauthorised disclosure of such information serves no public interest and causes significant damage to the reputation of the Committee. In order to safeguard the fairness and integrity of the process and to avoid any unnecessary reputational damage to any of the parties involved, it is imperative that the confidentiality of complaints is upheld until the consideration, investigation and adjudication of complaints has concluded.”

