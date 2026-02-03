Committee on Standards and Privileges reports on complaint against Mr Timothy Gaston MLA and recommends a sanction

The Committee on Standards and Privileges has reported on a complaint against Mr Timothy Gaston MLA that he breached the Assembly Members’ Code of Conduct.

The complaint was investigated by the former independent Assembly Commissioner for Standards, Dr Melissa McCullough. She concluded that Mr Gaston had breached Rule 15 of the Code when he engaged in behaviour that constituted an ‘unreasonable and excessive personal attack’ on the Chairperson of the Committee for The Executive Office, Ms Paula Bradshaw MLA, during a meeting of that Committee on 23 October 2024.

The Commissioner also found that Mr Gaston had breached Rule 13, when his conduct at the meeting amounted to ‘improper interference with the performance of the Assembly’s functions’, and Rule 10, when he failed to comply with the Assembly’s ‘policy, guidance or instructions’ by displaying unprofessional behaviour and discourtesy contrary to its Behaviour Code.

Having considered the Commissioner’s report, the Committee has upheld the complaint and is recommending that Mr Gaston be sanctioned by being excluded from Assembly proceedings for two sitting days.

The Chairperson of the Committee on Standards and Privileges, Cathy Mason MLA said: “The Committee takes all breaches of the MLA Code of Conduct very seriously and is firmly of the view that Mr Gaston’s behaviour was inconsistent with the standards required. It is vitally important that Members respect the authority of committee chairpersons and uphold the rules and protocols which ensure the proper functioning of Assembly committees. I am therefore pleased that the Committee has agreed to recommend to the Assembly that it imposes what we consider to be an appropriate and proportionate sanction.”

The Committee’s motion was yesterday debated in the Assembly on Monday 02 February.

The report can be viewed here.

Further information on the work of the Committee on Standards and Privileges, including Membership can be accessed here.

The Code of Conduct for Assembly Members can be found here.

The Assembly Behaviour Code sets out how visitors to Parliament Buildings or those working for or within the Assembly should be treated. It can be found here.

Dr Melissa McCullough was Assembly Commissioner for Standards from 2020-2025. The current Commissioner for Standards is Stephen Wright.