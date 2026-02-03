Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Committee on Standards and Privileges reports on complaint against Mr Timothy Gaston MLA and recommends a sanction
The Committee on Standards and Privileges has reported on a complaint against Mr Timothy Gaston MLA that he breached the Assembly Members’ Code of Conduct.
The complaint was investigated by the former independent Assembly Commissioner for Standards, Dr Melissa McCullough. She concluded that Mr Gaston had breached Rule 15 of the Code when he engaged in behaviour that constituted an ‘unreasonable and excessive personal attack’ on the Chairperson of the Committee for The Executive Office, Ms Paula Bradshaw MLA, during a meeting of that Committee on 23 October 2024.
The Commissioner also found that Mr Gaston had breached Rule 13, when his conduct at the meeting amounted to ‘improper interference with the performance of the Assembly’s functions’, and Rule 10, when he failed to comply with the Assembly’s ‘policy, guidance or instructions’ by displaying unprofessional behaviour and discourtesy contrary to its Behaviour Code.
Having considered the Commissioner’s report, the Committee has upheld the complaint and is recommending that Mr Gaston be sanctioned by being excluded from Assembly proceedings for two sitting days.
The Chairperson of the Committee on Standards and Privileges, Cathy Mason MLA said: “The Committee takes all breaches of the MLA Code of Conduct very seriously and is firmly of the view that Mr Gaston’s behaviour was inconsistent with the standards required. It is vitally important that Members respect the authority of committee chairpersons and uphold the rules and protocols which ensure the proper functioning of Assembly committees. I am therefore pleased that the Committee has agreed to recommend to the Assembly that it imposes what we consider to be an appropriate and proportionate sanction.”
The Committee’s motion was yesterday debated in the Assembly on Monday 02 February.
The report can be viewed here.
For media enquiries please contact the NI Assembly Communications Office by email: communications@niassembly.gov.uk
Notes to Editor:
- Further information on the work of the Committee on Standards and Privileges, including Membership can be accessed here.
- The Code of Conduct for Assembly Members can be found here.
- The Assembly Behaviour Code sets out how visitors to Parliament Buildings or those working for or within the Assembly should be treated. It can be found here.
Dr Melissa McCullough was Assembly Commissioner for Standards from 2020-2025. The current Commissioner for Standards is Stephen Wright.
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2025-2026/committee-on-standards-and-privileges-reports-on-complaint-against-mr-timothy-gaston-mla-and-recommends-a-sanction/
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Assembly
Assembly Committee says Bill must be amended to ensure justice for victims and survivors30/01/2026 17:10:00
An Assembly Committee has called for a Bill to be amended - to ensure justice for the victims and survivors of mother and baby institutions.
Committee on Standards and Privileges publishes report on complaints against Minister Gordon Lyons MLA23/01/2026 15:10:00
The Assembly’s Committee on Standards and Privileges has today published its report on complaints against Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, regarding allegations that he had breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct.
Assembly Commission staff triple fundraising target and raise £30,000 for Air Ambulance NI22/12/2025 10:20:00
Northern Ireland Assembly Commission staff have more than tripled this year's fundraising target - donating more than £30,000 to their chosen charity, Air Ambulance NI.
‘Primary Care Sector in Crisis’ Needs Radical Change Says Assembly Committee Report on Accessing GP Services05/12/2025 14:15:00
An Assembly Committee says the primary care sector here is in crisis – and is calling for radical change - in a new report which exposes serious failings in how access to GP services is provided.
Event welcomes 90 new voices to Northern Ireland Youth Assembly and bids farewell to outgoing members03/11/2025 16:15:00
On Saturday 1 November 2025, the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly hosted a landmark event at Parliament Buildings to honour its outgoing Members and welcome the incoming cohort.
NI Assembly Finance Committee Marks Baby Loss Awareness Week with a Commitment to Legislative Change16/10/2025 16:15:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly Finance Committee yesterday joined families, charities, and communities across Northern Ireland in marking Baby Loss Awareness Week 2025.
AERA Committee visits ‘nature friendly’ farm in Carrickfergus03/10/2025 11:15:00
The Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) yesterday visited a farm that is part of the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) in Carrickfergus.
Assembly Committee to Hold Stakeholder Roundtable Events on Mother and Baby Bill in Dungannon, Omagh and Belfast30/09/2025 16:15:00
An Assembly Committee is urging anyone impacted by forthcoming legislation on mother and baby institutions to share their views in person – at one of three events being held in Northern Ireland in relation to the Inquiry (Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses) and Redress Scheme Bill.
Northern Ireland Assembly Committee Chair Issues Fresh Appeal to Victims and Survivors of Mother and Baby Homes24/09/2025 09:15:00
The Chair of a Northern Ireland Assembly Committee has made a fresh appeal to victims and survivors of mother and baby institutions – asking them to respond to a public consultation before it closes next Monday (29 September).