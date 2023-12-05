Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Committee proposes raft of measures to stabilise Stormont
A new report by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee into the effectiveness of the institutions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement has issued a raft of proposals aimed at restoring and stabilising Stormont.
- Read the report (HTML)
- Read the report (PDF 1164KB)
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
- Call for NI Assembly Speaker to be elected by two-thirds majority of MLAs.
- First and Deputy First Minister should be rebranded ‘Joint First Ministers’.
- Joint First Minister elections should be open to any party and also be elected by two-thirds majority of MLAs.
Among the measures are calls for the UK Government to urgently reform the Assembly Speaker election rules so that a candidate can be elected by a two-thirds supermajority of MLAs.
The same threshold should be used to elect First and Deputy First Ministers, the report recommends. It adds that in recognition of their equal status, the positions should be rebranded as ‘Joint First Ministers’ with the position open to any two MLAs of any two parties rather than just the largest parties as is the case today.
Each of these changes would require consultation with the Irish Government as co-guarantors to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement as well as the parties of Northern Ireland and would require tweaking the 1998 Northern Ireland Act that came from the Agreement. The Act enshrines power-sharing government and devolution in NI.
Currently, votes from a majority of MLAs within both the Nationalist and Unionist traditions are needed to secure the posts of Speaker, and First and Deputy First Ministers. With the growth of the proportion of NI society identifying as neither Unionist nor Nationalist since the Agreement, supermajority voting would effectively equate to cross-community consent, the Committee heard during its inquiry.
Committee Chair Sir Robert Buckland yesterday said:
“When Stormont collapses critical public services are cast adrift. Health, education, policing; all are feeling the strain while important decisions go unmade, and the people of Northern Ireland suffer.”
“More stringent safeguards are needed to protect against the cycle of restoration and collapse that has dogged Stormont.”
“The short-term measures we’ve proposed will shore up the stability of Stormont increasing the incentives to keep the institution moving and enabling the Assembly to run without an Executive in place.”
“In the longer run, we feel that a full independent review into the effectiveness of the institutions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement should be conducted with input from all stakeholders. This should include the North-South and East-West elements, but a fully functioning Stormont is the foundation on which the rest stands.”
Further information
- Inquiry: The effectiveness of the institutions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement
- Northern Ireland Affairs Committee
- About Parliament: Select committees
- Visiting Parliament: Watch committees
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/120/northern-ireland-affairs-committee/news/198805/committee-proposes-raft-of-measures-to-stabilise-stormont/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
The Committee on Standards has released a report on the conduct of Stephen Flynn MP04/12/2023 16:25:00
This report arises from an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards into whether Stephen Flynn MP had breached paragraph 8 of the 2023 Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament and the Rules for the use of House of Commons stationery.
Council tax – councils should not be chasing arrears from households that can least afford it, say MPs01/12/2023 17:10:00
The Government should act to ensure local councils are not aggressively chasing council tax debt from those who can least afford it, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today.
Government warned to proceed with caution on AI in autonomous weapons01/12/2023 16:10:00
The Artificial Intelligence in Weapon Systems Committee publishes its report Proceed with Caution: Artificial Intelligence in Weapon Systems.
UK government responds to calls for Scotland to be promoted ‘beyond the tartan’30/11/2023 15:25:00
The Scottish Affairs Committee has published the UK Government’s response to its report on Promoting Scotland Internationally, in which MPs found the UK and Scottish Governments often collaborate well when promoting Scotland’s interests abroad but more work is needed to highlight modern Scottish successes.
Our friends in the North: UK strategy towards the Arctic29/11/2023 16:05:00
The House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee has today published its report, ‘Our friends in the North: UK strategy towards the Arctic’
Financial sector’s progress on net zero risks stalling as Government sends mixed messages, MPs argue29/11/2023 15:05:00
Progress made at COP26 with ambitious commitments to prioritise investment in low carbon industries and into protecting nature risk being undone through mixed messaging from the Government, the Environmental Audit Committee argues today.
Government must act now to fix crisis in local audit, say MPs27/11/2023 16:25:00
Local audit is in crisis and the Government must take urgent action to fix it, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published recently (Friday).
Connected tech: Smart or sinister?: CMS Committee publishes Government response to report24/11/2023 14:10:00
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has today published the Government response to the first report from its inquiry Connected tech: smart or sinister?
Administration Committee publishes recommendations on parliamentary communications, highlighting potential for increased engagement with the public23/11/2023 15:20:00
Sir Charles Walker MP, the Chair of the Administration Committee, today launched the Committee’s report focusing on how the House of Commons can improve the way it communicates with the public about Parliament.