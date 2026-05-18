Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
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Committee publishes Government response to AI and copyright report
The Communications and Digital Committee publishes the Government’s response to its report ‘AI, copyright and the creative industries’.
- Government response to the Committee’s report ‘AI, copyright and the creative industries’
- Report: AI, copyright and the creative industries (PDF)
- Report: AI, copyright and the creative industries (HTML)
- Inquiry: AI and copyright
- Communications and Digital Committee
Chair’s response
Baroness Keeley, Chair of the Communications and Digital Committee, recently said:
“I am pleased that the Government’s response today confirms what it set out in March: that it no longer has a preference for introducing a broad copyright exception for AI training with an opt-out mechanism. It was clear that this approach would have been unworkable and placed an unfair burden on individual rightsholders.
“The UK AI licensing market is emerging, and the Government now needs to create the conditions that will enable it to flourish. It can do this by ruling out any reform to copyright law that removes incentives to license, including proposals for a new commercial research exception, and committing to statutory transparency requirements for large AI developers. The Government says it will develop ‘best practice’ to encourage developers to be more transparent about the sources they use to train their models, but best practice alone will not promote licensing, drive compliance or enable robust enforcement. Only a mandatory framework will create the level playing field needed to foster responsible training data practices.
“The coming months will be crucial in establishing a clear direction on AI and copyright for all stakeholders. The recently launched Sovereign AI Fund gives the Government the opportunity to insist on enhanced transparency and respect for copyright from the high-potential AI companies it supports. We will keep up a continued dialogue with Ministers to ensure that the Government is using all available levers, and demonstrating the necessary ambition, to drive meaningful progress on this issue.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/170/communications-and-digital-committee/news/213575/committee-publishes-government-response-to-ai-and-copyright-report/
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