Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Committee publishes Government response to Large Language Models report – more action needed on copyright and market competition
Baroness Stowell of Beeston, Chair of the Communications and Digital Committee, writes to Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology following the publication of the Government’s response to the Committee’s report ‘Large language models and generative AI’.
- Government response to the Committee's report 'Large language models and generative AI'
- Response from the Chair to Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, dated 2 May 2024
- Report: Large Language Models and generative AI (HTML)
- Report: Large Language Models and generative AI (PDF)
- Inquiry: Large language models
- Communications and Digital Committee
Chair’s response
In her letter Baroness Stowell emphasises the concerns regarding market consolidation in the AI and Large Language Model sector, and the risks of limited competition and regulatory capture. The letter calls for market competition to be made “an explicit policy objective” for the Government that is “embedded within the design and review process for new policies and standards” in AI.
The letter also criticises the Government’s work on copyright as “inadequate and deteriorating”, arguing that the Government is “avoiding taking sides on a contentious topic”.
In the letter Baroness Stowell says:
“The Government’s reticence to take meaningful action amounts to a de facto endorsement of tech firms’ practices.
“That reflects poorly on this Government’s commitment to British businesses, fair play and the equal application of the law.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/170/communications-and-digital-committee/news/201210/committee-publishes-government-response-to-large-language-models-report-more-action-needed-on-copyright-and-market-competition/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Use of WhatsApp for lobbying needs greater transparency, say MPs02/05/2024 11:20:00
Lobbying of Ministers over WhatsApp and other Non-Corporate Communication Channels (NCCCs), should be subject to the same disclosure regime as face-to-face meetings, says the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in its new report.
Committee brands Government answers on adapting to heatwaves a “missed opportunity”30/04/2024 15:15:15
The Environmental Audit Committee expects the Government to provide more detail on its plans to adapt the UK to climate change, as it publishes the Government’s response to its report on Heat Resilience and Sustainable Cooling.
MPs publish report on Government’s Holocaust Memorial proposals26/04/2024 12:20:00
MPs today publish their report on the Government’s plans for a Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre next to Parliament.
Freeports and investment zones governance ‘must be urgently improved’, say MPs26/04/2024 11:20:00
A new report by the cross-party Business and Trade Committee demands the Government ‘urgently improve’ governance and transparency at freeports and investment zones.
Education Committee publishes Govt’s response to Ofsted report25/04/2024 09:10:00
The Education Committee has published the Department for Education’s (DfE’s) response to its report on Ofsted’s work with schools.
Britain and Northern Ireland diverge on fruit packaging due to new EU proposals23/04/2024 12:15:00
New EU fruit and vegetable rules will create further differences in how fruit is sold in Great Britain and Northern Ireland, according to the European Scrutiny Committee’s latest report.
Gambling regulation: Culture, Media and Sport Committee publishes Government response to report22/04/2024 16:25:00
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee recently (19 April 2024) published the Government’s response to its report on gambling regulation.
Still no fines as a result of 2022 Russian sanctions breaches19/04/2024 16:25:00
No fines for sanctions breaches have been levied as a result of the 2022 sanctions against Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, correspondence from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) reveals.