Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
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Committee publishes government response to report on promoting inward investment in Wales
The Welsh Affairs Committee publishes the government’s response to its report on promoting inward investment in Wales.
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The committee’s report, which was published in May this year, called on the UK Government to publish a Wales-focused report on inward investment results and trends to empower efforts to promote Wales as an investment destination.
MPs cautioned that headline figures already published by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (DBIST) should not be cause for complacency, and that more detailed insights about sectoral investment and sources of investment into Wales need to be readily available to stakeholders.
In the government’s response, several of the committee’s recommendations are accepted in-principle, including a commitment to engage collaboratively with the Welsh Government as it sets out the direction of its inward investment promotion policy, and recognising the power of the Welsh diaspora in promoting Wales. However, the committee’s call for a Wales-specific detailed analysis of data has been rejected, with the UK Government stating that its current data practices are sufficient.
Chair comment:
Chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee, Ruth Jones MP, said:
“With a globally recognised advanced manufacturing sector and a thriving creative industry, Wales has so much to offer for investors. It has the talent, the ambition, and a story worth telling. But the limited analysis available to those in Wales who seek to promote these exciting opportunities means they can’t take full advantage of data insights in their work.
“It is why I’m disappointed the government will not be producing an annual report on Wales’ inward investment results and trends. This report would have allowed stakeholders to access accurate and detailed data to make more informed decisions about promoting Wales for inward investment, and for those considering Wales as an investment destination.
“Despite this, we welcome the government accepting several of our recommendations in principle. However, it is important progress does not stop here. Tangible actions need to be set and taken forward. The committee will be continuing to monitor developments in this policy area and we will return to these issues if progress is not met.”
Further information
- Inquiry: Promoting Wales for inward investment
- Welsh Affairs Committee
- About Parliament: Select committees
- Visiting Parliament: Watch committees
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/162/welsh-affairs-committee/news/217894/committee-publishes-government-response-to-report-on-promoting-inward-investment-in-wales/
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