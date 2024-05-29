Committee publishes report on net zero and the UK’s maritime sector

The Environmental Audit Committee has today published its report on ‘Net zero and UK shipping’.

In March 2021, the Committee launched an inquiry into efforts to decarbonise civil aviation and shipping, two of the UK’s hardest to abate industries. This inquiry resulted in two separate reports, of which this is the second. The Committee’s report on net zero aviation is available here.

In its report, the Committee makes several recommendations: its principal recommendation is that the Government should issue an update to the 2019 Clean Maritime Plan within three months of State Opening of the 2024 Parliament.

Among the detailed recommendations made by the Committee are proposals that the Government should:

urgently assess the merits of introducing a voyage-based measure of the UK's contribution to international shipping emissions

set stretching but achievable interim targets for UK domestic and international shipping emissions, consistent with carbon budget requirements and the overall 2050 net zero target

send clear and unambiguous signals to the UK maritime sector that it is committed to supporting its transition to net zero, including reviewing the funding perspectives for decarbonisation of UK shipping and further matching funding for research and development to at least 2030.

develop a strategy to support the manufacture of zero-emission marine fuels, accompanied by a deliver plan with clear production milestones, and consult on introducing a revenue support mechanism to incentivise commercial production of zero-emission marine fuels.

