Committee warns that Parliament risks being deprived of talented individuals unless MPs leaving the House of Commons get better support

Sir Charles Walker MP, the Chair of the Administration Committee, today launched the Committee’s report focusing on how Parliament can improve the way it treats departing MPs.

In launching the report, Sir Charles said: “If the public want better MPs, then we have to be open to the idea of treating MPs better.”

The report makes a number of recommendations to the House Service and IPSA. The key ones include:

providing greater financial support to departing Members in the months immediately following their exit from the House. This support should recognise the time it takes to wind up offices, settle business affairs, find alternative employment and, in many cases, move home;

acknowledging the public service of departed MPs, and their contribution to democracy, through an event with the Speaker, attended by family and friends, to both witness and celebrate the presentation of a medallion of service;

equipping serving Members of Parliament with vocational training, qualifications and career development to prepare them for their future careers, in recognition of the fact that at the 2019 General Election the average tenure of a defeated MP was less than nine years;

continuing the provision of security for those deemed to be at high risk of an ongoing threat.

The nature of politics means that Members often have little certainty on the timing of a General Election and therefore when their jobs will come to an end. Political developments in recent years have contributed to a feeling that MPs do not require – or are not deserving – of support when they leave the House.

Loss of political office can have a considerable impact on politicians, their staff, and their family members. A former Member commented that, for many MPs, Parliament, and the public service it entails, is not simply a vocation, but their life.

Chair's comment

“Parliament matters. The role of a Member of Parliament – in debating and making laws, scrutinising draft policies and representing and servicing constituents – is a noble enterprise, and one that should be defended, encouraged and recognised.

“However, it is clear that without the right support for Members when they leave Parliament, we may well be putting off talented candidates from seeking election to the House of Commons.

“Too often, for the sake of expediency, the front-benches make short-term financial decisions to assuage public anger or concern. However, all political parties, and those MPs serving within them, have a duty to ensure that the House can attract and retain talented people of all different backgrounds from across the UK.

“We must recognise that, if the public wants the best individuals to represent them in the House of Commons, it is vital that MPs receive the support they need to do – and leave – their jobs well.”

