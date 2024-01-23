Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Committees publish plans for future scrutiny of strategic export controls
A joint report outlining plans for future parliamentary scrutiny of strategic export controls has been published by the Business and Trade, Foreign Affairs and International Development Committees.
The report concludes that the Business and Trade Committee is the policy lead for strategic export controls, with opportunities for other committees to conduct scrutiny of these matters and undertake guesting. The joint report is available on the website of each committee.
No change to the listed events regime in Wales, says UK Government23/01/2024 12:05:00
In its report published in October, the Committee called for the Six Nations rugby tournament to be included in Group A of the Listed Events Regime.
Flood resilience eroded by poorly maintained defences with Government in the dark on progress18/01/2024 16:10:00
Number of protected properties could continue to dwindle from current levels of at least 40% fewer than planned
Government accepts calls to publish more information, more quickly, on the experience of civil servants18/01/2024 15:10:00
Rwanda treaty should not be ratified until its safeguards have been implemented, says Lords committee18/01/2024 11:10:00
The International Agreements Committee believes that significant legal and practical steps need to be taken before the safeguards provided in the Rwanda Treaty can be fully implemented.
UK ‘steadfast in its support for Gibraltar’, Government says17/01/2024 15:10:00
The Government has said it remains “steadfast in its support for Gibraltar”, in its response to a report from the European Scrutiny Committee.
The lungs of the world are collapsing at an alarming rate: EAC urges Government to act with urgency to tackle global deforestation04/01/2024 11:15:00
UK consumption is unsustainable, with the nation’s appetite for commodities including soy, cocoa, palm oil, beef and leather putting enormous pressure on forests – the lungs of the world – the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) warns today.
UK should break licensing “impasse” and maximise the potential of bacteria-eating, life-saving viruses03/01/2024 10:20:00
In a major report today the Science, Innovation & Technology Committee calls for steps to develop the potential of bacteria-killing viruses - called bacteriophages or phages for short - that can provide an alternative to antibiotics that are attracting growing resistance.
Following Committee calls, a Ministerial group for the Arctic will be established to discuss and coordinate priorities in the region28/12/2023 13:15:00
In its report, the Committee raised concern that Arctic matters were not being met with enthusiasm at the heart of Government. Ministers from four Government departments oversee aspects of Arctic policy, and at the time of evidence gathering, were yet to meet to discuss priorities in the region.
Better use of community sentences would help cut crime and ease pressure on prisons28/12/2023 12:15:00
The Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishes its report Cutting crime: better community sentences. The report examines the effectiveness of community orders at reducing reoffending and looks at best practices in the delivery of community sentences, as well as exploring some of the challenges that the Probation Service is facing.