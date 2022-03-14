Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

The theme for Commonwealth Day 2022 will centre around the theme for the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – 'Delivering a Common Future' – which highlights how the 54 member countries in the Commonwealth family are ‘innovating, connecting and transforming’ to help achieve goals like fighting climate change, promoting good governance and boosting trade.

Commonwealth Day Service

The Queen, who is Head of the Commonwealth, will be represented by The Prince of Wales at the attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Alexandra will also attend the multi-faith service.

The Service is the first in-person gathering of the Commonwealth since the start of the pandemic and will reflect Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year with a special focus on the role that service plays in the lives of people and communities across the Commonwealth.

Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Service will be broadcast live on BBC One from 14:00 GMT, in celebration of Her Majesty's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.

The member governments have agreed to shared goals like development, democracy and peace, with the values and principles expressed in the Commonwealth Charter.

The Queen is Head of the Commonwealth and Sovereign of 14 Commonwealth realms in addition to the UK.