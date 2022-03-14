Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
Commonwealth Day 2022
Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.
The theme for Commonwealth Day 2022 will centre around the theme for the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – 'Delivering a Common Future' – which highlights how the 54 member countries in the Commonwealth family are ‘innovating, connecting and transforming’ to help achieve goals like fighting climate change, promoting good governance and boosting trade.
Commonwealth Day Service
The Queen, who is Head of the Commonwealth, will be represented by The Prince of Wales at the attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Alexandra will also attend the multi-faith service.
The Service is the first in-person gathering of the Commonwealth since the start of the pandemic and will reflect Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year with a special focus on the role that service plays in the lives of people and communities across the Commonwealth.
Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Service will be broadcast live on BBC One from 14:00 GMT, in celebration of Her Majesty's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth.
The Commonwealth
The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.
The member governments have agreed to shared goals like development, democracy and peace, with the values and principles expressed in the Commonwealth Charter.
The Queen is Head of the Commonwealth and Sovereign of 14 Commonwealth realms in addition to the UK.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/commonwealth-day-2022
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Caribbean25/02/2022 13:38:00
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake official visits to the Realms of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee.
A message from The Queen to the Team GB Men’s and Women’s Curling teams21/02/2022 13:20:00
The Queen has sent the following message (20 February 2022) to the Team GB Men’s and Women’s Curling teams, following their success at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
A message from The Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra on World Cancer Day04/02/2022 14:43:00
A message from The Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra on World Cancer Day.
A statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York14/01/2022 14:10:00
A statement given yesterday from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York.
New appointments to the Order of the Garter announced04/01/2022 12:20:00
Her Majesty The Queen has been graciously pleased to appoint Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, G.C.V.O. to be a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.
The Queen’s Medal For Music 202122/11/2021 15:38:00
The Queen has approved the award of Her Majesty’s Medal for Music for the year 2021 to John Wallace CBE.
Winner of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Emblem Competition05/08/2021 11:20:00
The winning entry of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Emblem Competition was recently (03 August 2021) revealed.
Swan Upping 202124/06/2021 14:10:00
Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames will take place for three days in July 2021.