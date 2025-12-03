Commonwealth Games 2026

Plans for Glasgow hub to showcase Scotland.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has outlined plans for a hub in Glasgow during the 2026 Commonwealth Games to showcase Scotland and maximise the impact of the projected £150 million economic benefit.

The Scottish Government will provide £150,000 for Scotland House at the Corinthian in Glasgow which, in partnership with Commonwealth Games Scotland and sportscotland, will operate as a central hub for business engagement, a private space for Team Scotland athletes and families, and a media centre.

Open throughout the duration of the Games, Scotland House will:

host a programme of sporting and creative industry events

facilitate networking events and business forums

promote Scottish renewable energy, fintech, tourism and food and drink

Glasgow will welcome 3,000 athletes, from across 74 Commonwealth nations and territories, as part of a reimagined Games from 23 July until 2 August, 2026.

Mr Gray said:

“Scotland is showing a real appetite for the Games with huge demand for tickets and the creation of Scotland House demonstrates our ambition, creativity, and commitment to build lasting partnerships.

“By bringing sport, culture and business under one roof we will ensure Glasgow 2026 delivers benefits that extend far beyond the Games.

“The Games are expected to bring more than £150 million of economic benefit, supporting local businesses and jobs.

“With many visitors expected, it gives Glasgow another chance to shine and showcase the very best of what we have to offer.

“This is an exciting international event and the Scottish Government is committed to maximising its economic opportunities while delivering a lasting sporting, social and business legacy.”

Indian city Ahmedabad was confirmed last week as the 2030 host, with Glasgow 2026 acting as a bridge to future Games.

Mr Gray, who met with delegates from India, added:

“The passing of the Games baton from Glasgow to Ahmedabad is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate a connection.

“I spoke with colleagues from India on how Scotland can support a successful centenary Games and to share our extensive experience of hosting major international events.

“The legacy of Glasgow 2026 is not just having a world-class event here at home but a future for the Commonwealth Games that every nation can share.”

Commonwealth Games Scotland Chief Executive Jon Doig said:

“Team Scotland House will provide our athletes, their families and friends, partners and supporters a place to come together, socialise, do business and connect, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to The Corinthian Club next summer.

"We’re grateful to the Scottish Government and sportscotland for their ongoing support, and to The Corinthian Club for providing such a fantastic venue in the heart of the city.

“With several Team Scotland athletes already confirmed and more to be announced soon, and with the confirmation of Team Scotland House as our city-centre hub for athletes and partners, momentum is building for Glasgow 2026 and Team Scotland.”

Forbes Dunlop, Chief Executive of sportscotland, said:

“Team Scotland House will provide a great opportunity to bring partners together from across the sporting sector to maximise the benefits of the Commonwealth Games being hosted in Scotland once again.

“We work closely with Commonwealth Games Scotland and the governing bodies of sport to ensure that they have the right support to enable Scotland’s athletes to shine on the world stage. Team Scotland House is a key part of that support providing a place for collaboration and celebration, and a home for the team behind the team.”