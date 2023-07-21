Commonwealth Games aquatics centre opens to public

The centre was the only brand-new facility for Birmingham 2022 and was designed with community use at its heart once the Games had finished

The lasting impact of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games continues on Monday as Sandwell Aquatics Centre opens to the public.

Including a 50-metre pool, 10m dive tower and 25m diving pool, the centre hosted all aquatics events at last year’s Games but was designed with community use at its heart.

The only brand-new venue for the Games, we invested £2.5m into the project to enable it to serve the Commonwealth’s best athletes, as well as the general public.

And our chair, Chris Boardman, was present yesterday for the ceremonial opening of the centre after it was handed over to the council earlier this month following its conversion from Games to ‘legacy mode’. “From the global spotlight of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, it is brilliant to now see Sandwell Aquatics Centre open its doors to the public and really kickstart its post-Games legacy,” he said. “From here, the centre will serve the communities of Sandwell, helping to support the health and wellbeing of those who pass through its doors.” As part of Sandwell Council’s Commonwealth Games Legacy Plan, the three existing swimming clubs in the area have come together to form Sandwell Aquatics Club, which will now be based at the centre – as will a new regional diving club. The plan also included the development of a swimming programme that meets the needs of local residents and schools – with the community benefiting from the other services housed at the centre on top of the competition facilities. These include: community swimming pool (20m x 10m)

3x150m2 activity studios hosting more than 80 classes per week

2x4-court sports halls (690 m2 each)

110+ station fitness gym

25-station ladies-only fitness gym

33-station indoor cycling studio

changing village for up to 600

dry-diving centre with mini floor trampolines

sauna/steam room

changing facilities

up to 420 car parking spaces

café.

"The centre will serve the communities of Sandwell, helping to support the health and wellbeing of those who pass through its doors." Chris Boardman

Chair, Sport England