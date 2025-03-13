Communications and Public Relations Apprenticeship: Sarah's journey

Sarah is a Communications and Public Relations Apprentice in the Government Legal Department.

My name is Sarah and I am working as a Communications Assistant in the Government Legal Department’s (GLD) Communications Team, whilst simultaneously carrying out my Level 4 Public Relations and Communications qualification. I have been in this role now for just over a year and have alternated between the Press Office and internal communications, carrying out exciting campaigns such as National Apprenticeship Week and more recently the All Staff Conference held in the QEII Centre.

GLD offers a number of apprenticeships that give young people the opportunity to immerse themselves into the world of work straight after school and work towards a qualification. What attracted me to an apprenticeship, rather than a degree, was the prospect of kickstarting my career whilst earning a salary and still gaining a qualification at the end. The work and learning balances out to be 4 days a week in the workplace and one designated day to carry out my assignments and studying.

Throughout my role as a Communications Assistant, I have been able to improve my confidence, teamwork, and organisational skills by working on different projects with colleagues across GLD and the Communications Team. I have pitched articles to legal outlets, scheduled social media posts, planned events and written articles.

I enjoy working with my team who are all very supportive and will assist with anything I need help with. I also volunteer as a GLD Culture and Behaviour Champion, and work to promote an inclusive culture and a working environment that is free from all forms of bullying, harassment or negative behaviour.

I am currently in the end point assessment period of my apprenticeship, meaning I am leading on a communications project for the department. The project that I have chosen to lead on is the Pupil Barrister recruitment campaign, which has allowed me to carry out a wide scope of communications activities around including press releases, articles, videos, and social media posts. Both my employer and apprenticeship provider have been very supportive throughout this, ensuring that I achieve the best outcome.

I have really enjoyed my time so far as a Communications and Public Relations apprentice, in particular rediscovering my love for writing, and am looking forward to future career paths and opportunities that this may lead to.