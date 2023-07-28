Communities across Wales share £2.4 million for good causes in July.

The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales announced that more than 110 communities across Wales successfully applied for grants totalling £2,462,329. The grants are made possible thanks to National Lottery players. Successful organisations include:

Cerebral Palsy Cymru is receiving half a million pounds to support more children with therapy.

The Anne Matthews Trust had a grant of £9830 to install a wood burner and double glazing at their Centre, using firewood sourced sustainably from their site and cutting their bills.

And finally, Sir Gareth Edwards Cancer Charity received nearly £10,000 to support young people in Wales going through cancer treatment.

Cerebral Palsy Cymru successfully bid for £499,821 to enhance and expand its early intervention service, Better Start, Better Future over the next four years. The grant will mean that the charity can increase the upper age limit of children it supports and offer more intensive therapy sessions. The grant will also enable the charity to employ a clinical psychotherapist to support parents and carers. Gosia Jon-Dare, Strategic Lead Therapist for Early Intervention at Cerebral Palsy Cymru said:

“We are more than delighted to be awarded a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund which, over the next four years, will help fund our vital early intervention service, ‘Better Start, Better Future.

“Last year we experienced an unprecedented number of referrals of babies to this service, who either had or were at high risk of having cerebral palsy so the funding couldn’t come at a better time. For babies at risk of cerebral palsy, time is of the essence as the plasticity of the brain is at its greatest in the first two years of life, which is when our specialist therapy and family support can make the greatest impact on their future outcomes.”

The Anne Matthews Trust in Gwynedd are using £9,830 to install a wood burner and double glazing to improve the ability to bring unique communities together in a warm space. Lita Wallis, Project Support Worker, explained:

"Here at the Braich Goch we offer sanctuary space for people of refugee and migrant backgrounds, opportunities to rest, reflect and reconnect with our humanity after the dehumanising effects of the hostile environment. But the Braich Goch is a 450 year old slate building in North Wales and our guests always struggle with the chill, especially as many of them have grown up in warmer climates. With the cost of living crisis, some of our bills have tripled and we desperately need to find more sustainable ways to keep our guests and local community warm and cozy. The space is transformed! We have an extra meeting room available for our community and already our guests this weekend were snuggled up by the fire. All the firewood is sourced sustainably from our site, and this is a better way of warming our space, both for the world and for our bank account.

Thank you National Lottery Community Fund, this will have impact both for staff and for our community for years to come!"

Sir Gareth Edwards Cancer Charity will use £9,975 to support young people in Wales going through cancer treatment. They will raise awareness of the issues they will face, through professionally filmed interviews with young people and medical staff. Eirlys Edwards, CEO and Founder of the charity told us:

"The grant we have received from The National Lottery Community Fund will help us support young people aged 15-35 in Wales who are going through treatment for Cancer and are struggling financially. We will use the grant to interview young people in order to raise awareness of the issues faced by young people diagnosed with Cancer and to make sure that their voices are heard loud and clear."

John Rose, Wales Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“We’re privileged to be able to work with so many organisations, community groups and charities across Wales, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life. National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK allowing us to give grants totalling more than £2.4 million out in Wales this month alone. The three grants highlighted above showcase the enthusiasm and dedication volunteers and staff show, working with people who need their support.”

For more information about applying for funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk

A full list of grants awarded for July 2023 can be downloaded from this link.