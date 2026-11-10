Communities across Wales to get 'meaningful chance’ to buy assets that matter to them

Community groups across Wales could get a meaningful opportunity to buy valued local assets before they are lost, under proposals for a new Community Right to Buy Scheme.

The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on proposals for a Community Right to Buy Scheme, to make it easier for community groups across Wales to bring valued local assets into community ownership.

The Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning visited the Ministry of Life in Splott, Cardiff, which uses music and the arts to give young people real skills, qualifications and opportunities.

Community groups and organisations, asset owners, local authorities, businesses and anyone with an interest are encouraged to respond to the consultation by 4 January 2027.

Later today (Tuesday 10th November 2026), the Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, will announce the launch of a public consultation on the proposals in the Senedd, which would give eligible community groups a right of first refusal and a protected period to develop their plans and secure finance when the owner of a registered asset decides to sell.

This means that community groups could more easily own community centres, parks and green spaces or even pubs and shops in their local areas. Under the proposed Community Right to Buy Scheme:

community groups could nominate assets for registration based on the social, cultural or economic benefit they provide to the community

assets that provided community benefit in the past could also be eligible where there is a realistic prospect of bringing that benefit back

if a registered asset is put up for sale, an eligible community group would have a right of first refusal and a protected period in which to pursue a purchase

registering an asset would not require the owner to sell, as the right would only apply when an owner decides to sell.

The Cabinet Minister recently visited a community hub in Splott, Cardiff, owned by the Ministry of Life to meet staff and young people and see first-hand the difference a community-led organisation can make.

Founded in 2008, the Ministry of Life helps young people develop skills for employment and gain event and project management experience. It has delivered more than 170 accreditations, including Agored Cymru, Community Music Wales and BTEC levels 1, 2 and 3.

The Cabinet Minister said:

"Where an asset matters to a community, local people should have a genuine chance to secure its future and the benefits it brings for generations to come. “Ministry of Life is a brilliant example of what community ownership can achieve, and the kind of organisation these proposals are designed to support. I encourage everyone with an interest to read the consultation and tell us what they think.”

Florence, originally from Nigeria, has recently graduated in Youth and Community Work. She completed a two-year placement with Ministry of Life and now works for the organisation.

She said:

“This is not just a building, it's a safe space where young people can come for support from trusted adults, no matter what they're going through. Having somewhere they feel welcome, listened to and supported can make a real difference in their lives. It's great that more community groups could own spaces like this, that directly benefit local people.”

Kiera, 21, is a foundation-level student on placement with Ministry of Life through Cardiff University. Having attended youth clubs herself, she is now involved in many of the clubs the organisation runs.

She said:

“This building gives young people more opportunities to express themselves comfortably and be supported by professionals who understand their needs. Everything is needs-led, so young people can learn to handle everyday struggles through activities that suit them best. It also gives them somewhere safe and caring to be with their peers, rather than on the streets, with youth workers to guide them as they progress through life. Places like this, owned by the community, makes that kind of support possible.”

Jonathan Gunter, CEO of Ministry of Life, said:

“The building has already made a huge difference. Over the last 18 years, having first been supported by Adamsdown Communities First as a young person myself, I’ve seen how difficult it can sometimes be for small community organisations to be taken seriously. “Owning 95 Broadway has given our team a real sense of confidence and capacity, and it has also shown partners and funders that we are serious about investing in young people and in the long-term future of the organisation. “Even the journey towards opening the building has created new opportunities and positive outcomes for young people, so we’re excited about what will be possible once the building is fully in use.”

The consultation is open until 4 January 2027. Community groups, asset owners, local authorities, businesses and anyone with an interest in community ownership are encouraged to respond.

Responses will help inform the final policy and the development of the legislation.