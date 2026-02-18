Communities benefit from renewable energy

New proposals for onshore renewable energy developments.

Communities across Scotland could see more money invested in their area as a result of onshore renewable energy developments – under new proposals published today.

The proposed updates to existing community benefit guidance for onshore energy developments would recommend that local groups should receive yearly payments of £6,000 per Megawatt (MW) of onshore wind capacity – up from £5,000 per MW – for the lifetime of a project.

‘Community benefits’ are voluntary contributions provided by energy developers to local communities. Around £30 million in benefits was provided to groups across Scotland last year, supporting projects that matter most to local communities.

The proposals also include:

a new specific recommended range of £700-£1000 per MW per year for solar projects;

a new recommended level of at least £150 per MW per year for battery energy storage projects;

the pilot of a Community Benefit Peer Forum, run by Local Energy Scotland, so communities can work together, share learning and build expertise;

and improved guidance to support communities to maximise the long-term value of community benefit funds.

Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “For more than 10 years, Scotland has led the way in establishing the provision of community benefits as a common and expected practice across our renewables sector.

“This has led to communities and energy developers working together to deliver tangible and long-lasting legacy benefits for local areas – along with the wider benefits of local jobs, supply chain businesses and growing local economies.

“The updated proposals outlined today seek to strike a balanced approach to future fund levels which continue to serve communities well while reflecting the market challenges for developers over recent years.

“We will continue to engage with communities and the energy sector to help refine these proposals ahead of developing our final updated Good Practice Principles later this year.”

Stephen McCarron, Chief Operating Officer at the 9 Community Councils Group, said: “The 9CC Group warmly welcome the significant updates to the Good Practice Principles and are delighted that it adopts our key asks for communities to be at the heart of the decision making regarding the funding and delivery support for local and strategic priorities.

“It’s an excellent document; comprehensive and clear on best practice while striking fair balance on the interests of developers and communities.

“A partnership approach is critical to creating a lasting legacy for our communities and whilst we will continue to promote a collaborative and wider approach in terms of communities working together, we are pleased that there is a clear distinction between those who make local decisions on funding and those who administer the fund, that avoids the risk of self interest undermining the greater good for the wider community."

Background:

The Good Practice Principles are national guidance that sets clear expectations for developers and communities on how community benefits should be designed and delivered. Read the Working Paper on Refreshing the Good Practice Principles for Community Benefits from Onshore Renewable Energy.

Have your say on the proposals.

This follows a public consultation held in 2025, which gathered views from communities, developers and wider stakeholders.

Around £30 million was awarded in community benefits in Scotland in 2025, up from £25 million in 2023. This figure is expected to further increase over the next decade as Scotland’s renewables transition progresses.

Previous examples of how community benefits have been spent include: funding improvements to home energy efficiency, creating apprenticeship programmes, and supporting the building of local affordable housing.

The estimate of around £30 million offered in community benefits in 2025 is drawn from the Scottish Government’s Community Benefits Register.

The figure of £25 million for 2023 is sourced from the published analysis in the report Community Benefits from Onshore Renewable Energy: Narrative Report (February 2024).

