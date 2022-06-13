Big Lottery Fund
Communities celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee across the UK thanks to National Lottery funding
Communities across the UK came together over the Platinum Jubilee weekend to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of public service, with hundreds of events taking place thanks to support from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.
Up to 25 million people were expected to join in with celebrations in their local community over the bank holiday weekend, according to recent research* by The National Lottery Community Fund.
Thanks to £4.5 million of National Lottery funding awarded to 91 impactful community projects across the UK through The Platinum Jubilee Fund, as part of a wider contribution of £22 million towards the Platinum Jubilee from The National Lottery, people were provided with opportunities to come together to mark this momentous occasion.
Blondel Cluff CBE visiting Intra Arts
One of these celebratory events took place in Rochester on Thursday 2
June, where the Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, Blondel Cluff CBE, joined Intra Arts, a group awarded £50,000 to bring people together for the Platinum Jubilee. The event launched the beginning of its two-year project celebrating ‘local Queens’ – women from history and the present day who have made a positive difference in Medway.
