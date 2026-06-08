Northern Ireland Assembly
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Communities Committee Calls For No Further Delay in the Delivery of Anti-Poverty Strategy
The Committee for Communities has called for the updated Anti-Poverty Strategy to be finalised as soon as possible, and has reiterated its commitment towork with the Communities Minister and Department to expedite the process.
Chair of the Committee for Communities, Colm Gildernew MLA, said:
"The Committee has consistently made clear that we recognise the urgency of delivering a meaningful and effective Anti-Poverty Strategy. When the Minister and his Departmental officials appeared before the Committee on 14 May, they assured Members that urgency was central to the Department's approach and welcomed the Committee's offer to work constructively and at pace to move the strategy forward. At that meeting, the Committee agreed to write to the Minister urging that a significantly revised Anti-Poverty Strategy be brought forward as quickly as possible, preferably before the summer recess. We also made clear our willingness to meet during the recess period, if required, to scrutinise the strategy and avoid any further delays in its progress."
The Chair reflected on the Committee’s Motion on the Anti- Poverty Strategy in the Assembly on 26 May.
"I welcomed the constructive and positive debate in the Assembly on the Committee's motion [1]. There was a strong recognition across the Chamber of the need to expedite delivery of an effective Anti-Poverty Strategy and I hope that the debate, this Committee’s Report on local government engagement regarding anti-poverty, our resulting meeting with the Minister, and our response to the Department’s consultation will make meaningful contributions to strengthening the work that is now underway.
"However, I am concerned by some commentary suggesting that the next stage of this process cannot happen until after the summer recess. The Committee has been very clear in its position. We believe the Minister should bring the revised strategy forward as a matter of urgency and without unnecessary delay. We do not see any reason why this cannot happen before summer recess.
"The Committee has provided a detailed response to the draft strategy and a further report to the Minister following detailed engagement with local councils setting out improvements that it would like to see. If a revised strategy is brought forward before recess, we are ready to consider it. If necessary, we are also prepared to meet during the summer recess to carry out our scrutiny role so that progress is not delayed until September.”
Mr Gildernew concluded:
"The Committee is focused on playing its full role in ensuring that this part of these islands finally has an Anti-Poverty Strategy that is ambitious, deliverable and capable of making a real difference to the lives of those experiencing poverty. We remain ready to work with the Minister and Department to expedite the process and avoid any unnecessary delay."
For any media enquiries, please contact: Communications Office, Northern Ireland Assembly. Email: communications@niassembly.gov.uk.
[1] On 26 May the Assembly passed the Committee for Communities Motion “That this Assembly notes the Committee for Communities’ Report on Engagement with Local Government on the draft Anti-Poverty Strategy; and calls on the Minister for Communities and the Executive to implement the recommendations contained therein.”
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2025-2026/communities-committee-calls-for-no-further-delay-in-the-delivery-of-anti-poverty-strategy/
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