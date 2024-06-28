Communities Committee Invite Local Deaf Community to ‘get to Know the Assembly’

The Assembly Committee for Communities held a special event at Parliament Buildings yesterday (Thursday) at which members of the local deaf community were invited to learn more about the work and remit of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The event was an opportunity for participants to learn more about the stages of legislation in preparation for the introduction of a new Sign Language Bill which if passed, will see British Sign Language (BSL) and Irish Sign Language (ISL) recognised in law.

Colm Gildernew MLA, Chairperson of the Communities Committee, said: “We were delighted to welcome members of the local deaf community to Parliament Buildings and to engage with them ahead of the introduction of a new Sign Language Bill here.

“As a Committee, we are keenly aware that progress towards legislation for BSL and ISL has been a long and I’m sure at times, arduous journey for many in the local deaf community.

“However, we are getting closer and it is hoped that the Bill will finally come before the Committee sometime this autumn”.

The Chairperson continued: “Despite societal and technological advancements, people who are deaf or hard of hearing continue to face barriers in accessing education, employment, healthcare, and public services.

“These barriers often stem from a lack of understanding of the unique needs of the deaf community.

The Chairperson concluded: “This event was an important opportunity for all those in attendance to learn more about the next steps in the legislative process and how they can participate in helping to shape this important new law.

“The ability to communicate with others is an essential part of our lives and as a Committee we are hopeful that the new Sign Language Bill will be a crucial step forward in promoting greater parity and inclusion for all”.

Attendees at the event also heard from Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA and took part in special BSL and ISL signed tours of Parliament buildings.

