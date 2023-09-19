Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults: projects awarded funding

Projects awarded funding in 2022 to 2023 (Year 2) of the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults.

Introduction

This publication provides a list of all organisations funded by the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults (the Fund) in 2022/23 (Year 2 of the Fund). This information is based on project information on the awards made was provided by Third Sector Interfaces (TSIs), as lead delivery partners, in April 2023. A more detailed analysis of how the funding was delivered in 2022/3 can be found in:

Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults: year 2 - monitoring and reporting summary - year 2 monitoring report

Easy Read: Evaluation of the Community Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults: Year 2 - Monitoring and Reporting Summary - easy read version

Information on awards made in Year 3 of the Fund (2023/24) will be provided in due course following returns due in April 2024.

