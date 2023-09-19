Scottish Government
|Printable version
Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults: projects awarded funding
Projects awarded funding in 2022 to 2023 (Year 2) of the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults.
Introduction
This publication provides a list of all organisations funded by the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults (the Fund) in 2022/23 (Year 2 of the Fund). This information is based on project information on the awards made was provided by Third Sector Interfaces (TSIs), as lead delivery partners, in April 2023. A more detailed analysis of how the funding was delivered in 2022/3 can be found in:
- Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults: year 2 - monitoring and reporting summary - year 2 monitoring report
- Easy Read: Evaluation of the Community Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults: Year 2 - Monitoring and Reporting Summary - easy read version
Information on awards made in Year 3 of the Fund (2023/24) will be provided in due course following returns due in April 2024.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/communities-fund-list-funded-projectscommunities-mental-health-wellbeing-fund-adults-projects-awarded-funding-year-2-2022-2023/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 202319/09/2023 15:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2023.
First Minister announces up to £2.5 million to boost global health19/09/2023 13:05:00
First Minister Humza Yousaf has pledged up to £2.5 million over the next five years to the Health4Life Fund – which supports global action and progress on the prevention of non-communicable diseases such as heart attacks, strokes and cancers.
Addressing the unequal impacts of climate change19/09/2023 12:05:00
The First Minister Humza Yousaf has called on governments to accelerate financial support for countries most affected by climate-induced loss and damage, in a keynote speech during Climate Week NYC.
Call for progress on climate justice18/09/2023 13:05:00
First Minister arrives in New York ahead of Climate Week NYC.
Creating a National Care Service15/09/2023 13:05:00
Third sector organisations are being awarded new funding to help ensure as many voices as possible are contributing to the design of the National Care Service.
Protecting children’s rights in Scots law15/09/2023 12:05:00
Parliament to reconsider UN Convention on the Rights of the Child Bill.
Boost to affordable housing supply13/09/2023 11:05:00
The number of affordable homes completions in the past year is the highest annual figure since 2000, the latest quarterly statistics show.