Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
Communities put at heart of planning system as government strengthens Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill
The government sets out new measures in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to place local communities at the heart of the planning system.
- Following close working with colleagues, ministers set out next steps on the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill
- Government announces new measures to strengthen commitment to building enough of the right homes in the right places with the right infrastructure
- Housing targets remain, but are a starting point with new flexibilities to reflect local circumstances
- Michael Gove asks competition watchdog for study on the housebuilding market
- New penalties proposed for slow developers failing to build already-approved homes
- Local authorities given power to promote brownfield development and wider review to promote brownfield development
Further measures to place local communities at the heart of the planning system will be set out by the government tomorrow (6 December 2022), delivering a number of commitments made by the Prime Minister over the summer.
The changes will be made alongside the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill as it progresses through Parliament and follow positive engagement with MPs and stakeholders.
The measures strengthen the government’s commitment to building enough of the right homes in the right places with the right infrastructure, ensuring the environment is protected and giving local people a greater say on where and where not to place new development.
Housing targets remain an important part of the planning system and the government will consult on how these can better take account of local density.
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove recently said:
We have an urgent need in this country to build more homes so that everyone - whether they aspire to home ownership or not - can have a high-quality, affordable place to live. But our planning system is not working as it should.
If we are to deliver the new homes this country needs, new development must have the support of local communities. That requires people to know it will be beautiful, accompanied by the right infrastructure, approved democratically, that it will enhance the environment and create proper neighbourhoods.
These principles have always been key to our reforms and we are now going further by strengthening our commitment to build the right homes in the right places and put local people at the heart of decision-making.
I’m grateful to colleagues across the House for their hard work and support to drive forward these much-needed changes to create a planning system that works for all.
Responding to requests from MPs, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove has also asked the Competition and Markets Authority to consider undertaking a market study on housebuilding. Buying a home is one of the most important decisions a family takes, with huge financial implications, so making sure this market is truly competitive and working in the interests of consumers is of the highest importance.
Many of the measures announced recently deliver commitments made by PM Rishi Sunak over the summer. Green Belt protections will be strengthened, with new guidance setting out that local authorities are not required to review Green Belt to deliver homes. Brownfield land will be prioritised for development, with the government launching a review into how such sites are used.
Alongside measures in the Bill to tackle slow build out by developers, the government will also consider new financial penalties for companies failing to deliver housing despite having planning approval and give councils powers to refuse further permission across their area.
The Bill already includes power for councils to apply a council tax premium of up to 100% on empty and second homes in areas. But given concerns local people are often forced out of the market by short term lets, the government will go further by establishing a registration scheme for these properties.
The government will also consult on whether planning permission should be required for new short term lets, especially in tourist hotspots.
The government will ensure valued landscapes, such as National Parks, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Green Belt, remain protected through robust national and local planning policies.
Further information
The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will continue its passage through Parliament shortly.
Office address and general enquiries
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF
Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk
General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk
Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209
Social media – DLUHC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc
Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/communities-put-at-heart-of-planning-system-as-government-strengthens-levelling-up-and-regeneration-bill
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Thousands of families protected from homelessness with extra £50 million government support06/12/2022 13:10:00
Thousands of vulnerable families will be protected from homelessness this winter thanks to an extra £50 million of government support.
Government kickstarts £2.6 billion investment in communities as UK takes back control of EU funding05/12/2022 15:25:00
People across the country will benefit from £2.6 billion of investment as the UK approves spending plans for funding previously run by the European Union.
Social housing tenants put at the heart of government reforms29/11/2022 12:10:00
Social housing tenants from across England recently (26 November 2022) came together to make their voices heard and drive change, as the Government launches new resident-led panel.
Wales Freeport bidding process closes28/11/2022 11:07:00
Applications close from bidders interested in setting up a new Freeport in Wales.
Government to block failing social housing providers from new housing funding24/11/2022 10:25:00
The housing association that failed to treat hazardous mould leading to the tragic death of Awaab Ishak will be stripped of new government funding, Michael Gove has announced today.
Building safety levy moves a step closer23/11/2022 12:10:00
Developers will be expected to pay levy on new residential buildings meaning they, rather than leaseholders, will pay to fix unsafe buildings.
Derelict land to be transformed into new homes in boost for local regeneration22/11/2022 10:10:10
Thousands of new homes will be built on derelict land to create thriving communities and help level up the country.
Plans to level up and build new homes tabled in Parliament21/11/2022 16:10:00
Measures to clean up rivers added to Levelling Up Bill, with vital infrastructure to be delivered more quickly.