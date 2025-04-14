Communities to nominate UK traditions for new inventory

Nominations will open this summer for traditions like Notting Hill Carnival, Hogmanay and artisanal crafts to be officially recognised

New inventory of traditions will champion UK values and heritage

Follows ratification of the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Culture Heritage last year

Communities across the UK will soon be able to nominate their favourite traditions to be included within official inventories of our living heritage.

Traditions that are central to the rich tapestry which makes up the UK’s many cultures and identity – from Eisteddfodau to Notting Hill Carnival, Hogmanay and Highland dancing - are among those expected to be put forward for a UK-wide official inventory. Artisanal crafts such as basket-weaving, thatching and the art of creating tweed, will also be considered.

The Government recently (12 April 2025) published its response to a consultation asking the public for their views on making sure the new inventory of living heritage encompasses the broad spectrum of traditions practised in the UK.

The response sets out how the Government will, together with the Devolved Governments, create inventories of living heritage across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Submissions to the inventories will be encouraged from communities and groups practising living heritage, including from those who practise traditions brought to the UK by immigrant communities.

This follows the UK ratifying the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage last year, which requires each member state to compile their own inventory of living heritage practiced by communities in their country. This can include the folklore, performance, customs and crafts that play an important role in telling our national story and making people feel proud of where they live.

Heritage Minister Baroness Twycross recently said:

The UK is rich with wonderful traditions, from Gloucestershire’s cheese rolling to folk music and dancing and the many heritage crafts that we practice, such as tartan weaving and carving Welsh love spoons. I would encourage everyone to think about what traditions they value so that we can continue to celebrate them, tell our national story to the rest of the world and safeguard the traditions that make us who we are.

This UK-wide inventory will start a national conversation about the crafts, customs and celebrations that are valued across the UK and raise awareness of them, in order to help protect them for future generations. Nominations for the inventory are expected to open later this year.

DCMS ran a public consultation from January to February 2024 to inform the development of an Inventory of Living Heritage in the UK. This included 16 roundtables, which sought the views of those interested in recognising living heritage, such as grassroots organisations, non-governmental organisations, museums and academics as well as government representatives from across the UK.

Following this engagement, it has been agreed that nominations will be accepted under seven categories, which are:

Oral expressions, which could include poetry and storytelling

Performing Arts

Social Practices, which could include festivals and customs

Nature, Land and Spirituality, which could include land practices and living heritage knowledge and practice relating to nature and the environment

Crafts

Sports and Games

Culinary Practices

Further information about how to nominate traditions and crafts to be included on the inventories, including gaining support and consent from the community, will be available when the call for submissions opens later this year.

