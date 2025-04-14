Department for Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Communities to nominate UK traditions for new inventory
Nominations will open this summer for traditions like Notting Hill Carnival, Hogmanay and artisanal crafts to be officially recognised
- New inventory of traditions will champion UK values and heritage
- Follows ratification of the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Culture Heritage last year
Communities across the UK will soon be able to nominate their favourite traditions to be included within official inventories of our living heritage.
Traditions that are central to the rich tapestry which makes up the UK’s many cultures and identity – from Eisteddfodau to Notting Hill Carnival, Hogmanay and Highland dancing - are among those expected to be put forward for a UK-wide official inventory. Artisanal crafts such as basket-weaving, thatching and the art of creating tweed, will also be considered.
The Government recently (12 April 2025) published its response to a consultation asking the public for their views on making sure the new inventory of living heritage encompasses the broad spectrum of traditions practised in the UK.
The response sets out how the Government will, together with the Devolved Governments, create inventories of living heritage across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Submissions to the inventories will be encouraged from communities and groups practising living heritage, including from those who practise traditions brought to the UK by immigrant communities.
This follows the UK ratifying the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage last year, which requires each member state to compile their own inventory of living heritage practiced by communities in their country. This can include the folklore, performance, customs and crafts that play an important role in telling our national story and making people feel proud of where they live.
Heritage Minister Baroness Twycross recently said:
The UK is rich with wonderful traditions, from Gloucestershire’s cheese rolling to folk music and dancing and the many heritage crafts that we practice, such as tartan weaving and carving Welsh love spoons.
I would encourage everyone to think about what traditions they value so that we can continue to celebrate them, tell our national story to the rest of the world and safeguard the traditions that make us who we are.
This UK-wide inventory will start a national conversation about the crafts, customs and celebrations that are valued across the UK and raise awareness of them, in order to help protect them for future generations. Nominations for the inventory are expected to open later this year.
DCMS ran a public consultation from January to February 2024 to inform the development of an Inventory of Living Heritage in the UK. This included 16 roundtables, which sought the views of those interested in recognising living heritage, such as grassroots organisations, non-governmental organisations, museums and academics as well as government representatives from across the UK.
Following this engagement, it has been agreed that nominations will be accepted under seven categories, which are:
- Oral expressions, which could include poetry and storytelling
- Performing Arts
- Social Practices, which could include festivals and customs
- Nature, Land and Spirituality, which could include land practices and living heritage knowledge and practice relating to nature and the environment
- Crafts
- Sports and Games
- Culinary Practices
Further information about how to nominate traditions and crafts to be included on the inventories, including gaining support and consent from the community, will be available when the call for submissions opens later this year.
Notes to Editors:
- DCMS announced that the UK would ratify the UNESCO Convention on the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in December 2023. Further details of the 2003 Convention for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage here.
- The UK ratified the 2003 Convention on the 7th March 2024 and the Convention officially came into force on 7th June 2024.
- The full response to the consultation is available on gov.uk: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/2003-unesco-convention-for-the-safeguarding-of-the-intangible-cultural-heritage
- Whilst we ratify international treaties such as the 2003 Convention as the UK, policy responsibility for culture and heritage devolved from the UK Government to the Devolved Governments. DCMS therefore worked closely with counterparts in the Devolved Governments to agree on ratification and the consultation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/communities-to-nominate-uk-traditions-for-new-inventory
Latest News from
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Stars of stage and screen will perform for VE Day 80 anniversary10/04/2025 12:10:00
Julian Glover, Siân Phillips, and Joseph Mydell will appear in the National Theatre’s ‘The Next Morning’ to mark VE Day 80.
Museums can now apply for £20 million of funding to invest in their future09/04/2025 15:10:00
Treasured civic museums supported with new £20 million grant to help safeguard access to local culture and secure their futures
Multi-billion-pound investment secured as Universal theme park and resort set to be built in Bedford, bringing thousands of jobs09/04/2025 12:09:00
A multi-billion-pound investment in a major new Universal theme park and resort in Bedford has been agreed between Universal, the government and the local council, in a move that represents a major vote of confidence in the UK economy and the future of partnerships between the UK and the US.
Local heritage to be protected with £20 million of funding02/04/2025 12:20:00
Support to boost people’s access to local heritage, delivering government’s Plan for Change to increase opportunities for all
Family to be reunited with Nazi-looted artwork after eight decades31/03/2025 14:20:00
The heirs and great-grandchildren of Jewish Belgian art collector Samuel Hartveld are set to receive a painting by Henry Gibbs currently in the collection of the Tate.
£1.35 million funding boost to drive growth of visitor economy in North East and West Midlands24/03/2025 11:20:00
The visitor economy in the North East and the West Midlands is receiving a £1.35 million funding boost over the next year to help the regions attract even more tourists and investment to the UK.
£100 million to revamp local sports facilities across UK21/03/2025 12:10:00
People across the UK will benefit from upgraded sports facilities in their local area thanks to £100 million invested by government today.
National Theatre film and Imperial War Museums bring Second World War stories to a new generation as part of VE Day 80 plans13/03/2025 09:05:00
A new National Theatre film, ‘The Next Morning’ will showcase stories of young people after the Second World War