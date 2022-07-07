Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Communities to take back control over proposed street name changes
All councils in England will need to get agreement from two-thirds of people who live or run businesses on a street before changing its name.
- Residents and business owners will be given the final say over whether their street name should be changed
- Follows a public consultation on the changes – with almost 90% of people supporting plans for the community to make the decision
- Councils will have to get agreement from two-thirds of people before they can change the name
Residents and business owners will have the final say over whether their street name can be changed, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities recently (5 July 2022) announced.
The government is setting out plans to empower local communities as part of its mission to level up across the country. All councils in England will need to get agreement from two-thirds of people who live or run businesses on a street before changing its name, subject to parliamentary approval.
The recent announcement follows a public consultation – with over 90% of those responding backing the plans.
The move will boost local democracy and make sure that names that are valued by the community and form a key part of an area’s identity are not erased without proper consideration.
Consent to change street names has been a legal requirement in the past, but currently many councils can change names without consulting residents. The government wants to make sure that the law is consistent across England.
Housing Minister Stuart Andrew recently said:
Street names are often a proud part of a community’s identity and hold cherished memories for those that have lived there past and present.
As part of our mission to level up across the country, we want communities to take back control so we are putting the power over street names changes into the hands of local people who would be most directly affected.
Our new laws will stop councils pushing through street names changes that communities don’t want.
These changes will also give residents the opportunity to oppose changes to street names, on the basis that they often cause additional costs and time for residents, who have to change their personal details with the bank and utility providers.
The changes will be introduced following the passage of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament.
