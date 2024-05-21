Scottish Government
|Printable version
Community action to reach net zero
£5.5 million for Scotland’s Climate Action Hubs.
Communities will receive a share of up to £5.5 million Scottish Government funding to help reduce their emissions and improve resilience in the face of climate change.
The funding, for 2024-25, will support Scotland’s network of 20 Community Climate Action Hubs, which encourage and support climate action. Based across Scotland, the Hubs have supported a range of projects bespoke to their area, including on local energy generation and flood mitigation.
Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Màiri McAllan confirmed the funding during a visit to the North East Scotland Climate Action Network (NESCAN) Hub in Aberdeen.
One of the original two hubs that successfully piloted the concept in 2021, the NESCAN Hub has delivered climate assemblies to schools, climate literacy sessions to the local community, supported repair cafes to increase local reuse and recycling rates and provided advice and support around tackling fuel poverty by improving energy efficiency for buildings as well as renewable heat and energy generation.
Ms McAllan said: “I am very pleased to hear first-hand how NESCAN Hub’s work has been helping communities in Aberdeen to support climate action through projects tailored to meet the needs and interests of the area.
“Tackling climate change is our collective responsibility and will require collaborative action at all levels. We must also share in the benefits that our net zero journey will bring.
“Communities are uniquely placed to play a critical role in shaping and driving forward the transition to low carbon and climate resilient living and we want to empower people to take action in their neighbourhoods that’s right for them.
“That is why we are proud to continue to support our hugely successful framework of regional climate hubs, which provide a vehicle for communities to come together and engage in collective grass-roots action.“
NESCAN Hub Manager, Alison Stuart said: “We are proud of the continuing achievements of groups supported by NESCAN Hub. In particular, the ongoing work to help fulfil the residents’ wishes to create a healthier, happier and more sustainable community.
“This will not only support our response to the climate crisis, but also improve wellbeing, help address fuel poverty and increase community capacity, assets and wealth-building.”
Background
The Scottish Government is providing up to £5.5 million of funding in 2024/2025 for its network of Climate Action Hubs alongside a support package for delivery. This is broken down as follows – with some funding still to be allocated
Work is ongoing to ensure national coverage of the hubs.
|
Organisation
|
Budget
|
Angus Climate Hub
|
£165,000.00
|
Argyll & Bute Climate Action Network Hub
|
£145,000.00
|
Ayrshire Climate Hub
|
£340,000.00
|
Dumfries and Galloway Climate Hub
|
£200,000.00
|
Dundee “Changemakers Hub
|
£140,000.00
|
East Lothian Climate Hub
|
£115,000.00
|
Edinburgh Climate Action Hub
|
£350,000.00
|
Fife Climate Action Hub
|
£290,000.00
|
Forth Valley Climate Action Hub
|
£365,000.00
|
Glasgow Climate Action Hub
|
£450,000.00
|
Highlands & Islands Climate Hub
|
£437,839.60
|
Inverclyde Climate Action Hub
|
£93,500.00
|
Lanarkshire Climate Action Hub
|
£480,000.00
|
Midlothian Climate Action Hub
|
£125,000.00
|
Moray Climate Action Hub
|
£135,000.00
|
North East Scotland Climate Action Network (NESCAN)
|
£468,000.00
|
Outer Hebrides Climate Hub
|
£123,900.00
|
Perth & Kinross Climate Action Hub
|
£40,000.00
|
Scottish Borders Climate Action Network
|
£160,000.00
|
West Lothian Climate Action Hub
|
£160,000.00
|
Total
|
£4,783,239.60
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/community-action-to-reach-net-zero/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
A Changing Nation: How Scotland will thrive in a digital world - Progress report 2021 – 202421/05/2024 15:05:00
A report summarising progress on the delivery of the commitments set out in Scotland’s digital strategy covering digital connectivity; digital skills; digital inclusion; digital ethics; supporting businesses to become digital businesses; and the reform of digital government services.
Statistics Group strategic priorities21/05/2024 13:05:00
The strategic priorities for the Scottish Government Statistics Group.
Scotland’s Carbon Footprint: 1998-202021/05/2024 12:05:00
Scotland's Chief Statistician today published Scotland’s Carbon Footprint: 1998-2020.
National Drugs Mission funding21/05/2024 10:25:00
Residential rehabilitation projects among those awarded £3.6 million.
Support for start-up businesses21/05/2024 09:15:00
£5 million to unlock Scotland’s entrepreneurial talent.
Consultation on building flood resilient places20/05/2024 16:15:00
Supporting adaptation to climate change.
Working together to realise Scotland’s economic potential17/05/2024 12:20:00
First Minister to outline his ambitions for the economy.
Updating short-term lets licensing17/05/2024 11:05:00
Introducing measures in conjunction with operators.