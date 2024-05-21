Community action to reach net zero

£5.5 million for Scotland’s Climate Action Hubs.

Communities will receive a share of up to £5.5 million Scottish Government funding to help reduce their emissions and improve resilience in the face of climate change.

The funding, for 2024-25, will support Scotland’s network of 20 Community Climate Action Hubs, which encourage and support climate action. Based across Scotland, the Hubs have supported a range of projects bespoke to their area, including on local energy generation and flood mitigation.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Màiri McAllan confirmed the funding during a visit to the North East Scotland Climate Action Network (NESCAN) Hub in Aberdeen.

One of the original two hubs that successfully piloted the concept in 2021, the NESCAN Hub has delivered climate assemblies to schools, climate literacy sessions to the local community, supported repair cafes to increase local reuse and recycling rates and provided advice and support around tackling fuel poverty by improving energy efficiency for buildings as well as renewable heat and energy generation.

Ms McAllan said: “I am very pleased to hear first-hand how NESCAN Hub’s work has been helping communities in Aberdeen to support climate action through projects tailored to meet the needs and interests of the area.

“Tackling climate change is our collective responsibility and will require collaborative action at all levels. We must also share in the benefits that our net zero journey will bring.

“Communities are uniquely placed to play a critical role in shaping and driving forward the transition to low carbon and climate resilient living and we want to empower people to take action in their neighbourhoods that’s right for them.

“That is why we are proud to continue to support our hugely successful framework of regional climate hubs, which provide a vehicle for communities to come together and engage in collective grass-roots action.“

NESCAN Hub Manager, Alison Stuart said: “We are proud of the continuing achievements of groups supported by NESCAN Hub. In particular, the ongoing work to help fulfil the residents’ wishes to create a healthier, happier and more sustainable community.

“This will not only support our response to the climate crisis, but also improve wellbeing, help address fuel poverty and increase community capacity, assets and wealth-building.”

Background

The Scottish Government is providing up to £5.5 million of funding in 2024/2025 for its network of Climate Action Hubs alongside a support package for delivery. This is broken down as follows – with some funding still to be allocated

Work is ongoing to ensure national coverage of the hubs.