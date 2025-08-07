Community arts fund opens

£320,000 available to expand participation

A flagship community culture fund that supports people across Scotland to take part in the creative arts has opened for new applications.

Backed by £320,000 from the Scottish Government, the Creative Communities Scotland fund is open to organisations delivering activities such as dance, filmmaking, creative writing, music-making and storytelling.

At least ten new projects are expected to benefit with a focus on reaching those who face barriers to taking part in creative activities and grants of up to £35,000 available.

Funding will be managed by Inspiring Scotland which will also provide project support to successful organisations while they plan, deliver and assess the impact of those activities.

Previous examples of projects delivered through the fund include work by Promoting a More Inclusive Society (PAMIS), which used art, drama, music and photography to support children and young people in Aberfeldy and Angus with complex disabilities to come together and tell their stories.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said:

“Taking part in the creative arts can transform lives, improve wellbeing, strengthen relationships between people and create a distinct sense of place, belonging and confidence within communities. “In this latest round of funding, our focus is on groups and charities helping people who face challenges to taking part and reaping those benefits. We are looking for applications from diverse groups all across Scotland with projects that engage communities in the creative process. “The Creative Communities Scotland fund forms part of a £34 million increase in support to the culture sector this year and will enable communities to drive forward creative activities in their areas. This is about making sure that everyone has the opportunity to take part in and benefit from the creative arts, no matter their background or location.”

Creative Arts Director at PAMIS Maureen Phillip said:

“Our project has enabled family carers to gain and enhance their skills, build their confidence and support their wellbeing by easing isolation and loneliness. It has also widened knowledge of the benefits of working with story to enhance learning for children with profound and multiple learning abilities. “Both the Aberfeldy and Angus programmes clearly demonstrate the benefits of having a programme led by families as experts by experience. They know the children and young people they support and understand how much it means for them to feel part of their communities.”

Inspiring Scotland Chief Executive Celia Tennant said:

“We know the vital role that cultural activities play in bringing people together, improving wellbeing and strengthening communities. “We are pleased to be managing the Scottish Government’s Creative Communities Scotland fund and we look forward to supporting organisations that are making a real difference in their local area through participatory arts.”

Background

Since its launch in 2020, the Creative Communities Scotland fund has supported 46 community and arts organisations with £2 million of funding and capacity building to deliver creative projects to nearly 16,000 adults and children across Scotland.