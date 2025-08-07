Scottish Government
|Printable version
Community arts fund opens
£320,000 available to expand participation
A flagship community culture fund that supports people across Scotland to take part in the creative arts has opened for new applications.
Backed by £320,000 from the Scottish Government, the Creative Communities Scotland fund is open to organisations delivering activities such as dance, filmmaking, creative writing, music-making and storytelling.
At least ten new projects are expected to benefit with a focus on reaching those who face barriers to taking part in creative activities and grants of up to £35,000 available.
Funding will be managed by Inspiring Scotland which will also provide project support to successful organisations while they plan, deliver and assess the impact of those activities.
Previous examples of projects delivered through the fund include work by Promoting a More Inclusive Society (PAMIS), which used art, drama, music and photography to support children and young people in Aberfeldy and Angus with complex disabilities to come together and tell their stories.
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said:
“Taking part in the creative arts can transform lives, improve wellbeing, strengthen relationships between people and create a distinct sense of place, belonging and confidence within communities.
“In this latest round of funding, our focus is on groups and charities helping people who face challenges to taking part and reaping those benefits. We are looking for applications from diverse groups all across Scotland with projects that engage communities in the creative process.
“The Creative Communities Scotland fund forms part of a £34 million increase in support to the culture sector this year and will enable communities to drive forward creative activities in their areas. This is about making sure that everyone has the opportunity to take part in and benefit from the creative arts, no matter their background or location.”
Creative Arts Director at PAMIS Maureen Phillip said:
“Our project has enabled family carers to gain and enhance their skills, build their confidence and support their wellbeing by easing isolation and loneliness. It has also widened knowledge of the benefits of working with story to enhance learning for children with profound and multiple learning abilities.
“Both the Aberfeldy and Angus programmes clearly demonstrate the benefits of having a programme led by families as experts by experience. They know the children and young people they support and understand how much it means for them to feel part of their communities.”
Inspiring Scotland Chief Executive Celia Tennant said:
“We know the vital role that cultural activities play in bringing people together, improving wellbeing and strengthening communities.
“We are pleased to be managing the Scottish Government’s Creative Communities Scotland fund and we look forward to supporting organisations that are making a real difference in their local area through participatory arts.”
Background
Since its launch in 2020, the Creative Communities Scotland fund has supported 46 community and arts organisations with £2 million of funding and capacity building to deliver creative projects to nearly 16,000 adults and children across Scotland.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/community-arts-fund-opens/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Accelerating cladding remediation07/08/2025 15:05:00
A further £20 million will speed up actions to make Scotland’s buildings safe from dangerous cladding, Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan has announced.
Record university acceptances for 18-year-olds from deprived areas.07/08/2025 12:05:00
The number of 18-year-olds from Scotland’s most deprived areas securing places at university has increased by 100 to 1,960, a new record high, officials figures have shown.
Recovering from Storm Floris07/08/2025 10:10:00
Considerable progress made to restore power to homes and businesses.
Helping to identify cancer earlier06/08/2025 12:20:00
New Scottish Referral Guidelines for Suspected Cancer published.
Record numbers of hip and knee operations performed last year06/08/2025 11:05:00
Increase in planned operations across NHS Scotland.
Further investment to prevent homelessness06/08/2025 10:05:00
A fund for pilot projects to help people to stay in their homes has been launched by Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan.
Attainment rises across the board05/08/2025 15:05:00
The number of students achieving passes at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level, as well as in vocational and technical courses, has increased across Scotland this year.
Response to Storm Floris05/08/2025 12:05:00
The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGORR) convened a SGORR Ministerial meeting this evening to co-ordinate the response to Storm Floris.
Doctors asked for views on future of profession05/08/2025 10:05:00
Doctors are being urged to share their views about how best to shape and sustain Scotland’s medical workforce over the next 15–20 years.