Community celebrates flagship arts investment for Wales
Culture Minister Jack Sargeant joined Hollywood actor Rhys Ifans and community groups from across North Wales last weekend to celebrate the redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd, Wales’s largest producing theatre.
The £50 million transformation, designed by world-renowned architect Steve Tompkins, includes £26.5 million of Welsh Government funding and represents one of the most significant recent investments in cultural infrastructure in Wales.
The economic impact of the redevelopment for north-east Wales is estimated to reach over £20 million per year, nearly tripling the theatre’s previous economic contribution and creating a minimum of 100 additional permanent jobs.
The newly redeveloped building, which remained largely open as work progressed, houses two theatres, a development studio for professional artists, a cinema, a new bar and restaurant (with Michelin-starred chef Bryn Williams), an arts and health suite and a youth hub. It will be fully completed by late September/October this year.
Saturday’s community-led celebration event marked the first phase of the theatre's full reopening, with members of 300 local groups invited to tour the redeveloped venue and take part in a special performance.
Speaking at the event, Culture, Skills and Social Partnership Minister Jack Sargeant yesterday said:
I am proud to have delivered this significant Welsh Government investment. Theatr Clwyd is a cultural institution and a place where generations of North Wales residents have experienced memorable performances.
Our investment has delivered a world class facility and created sustainable employment as well as supporting the next generation of skilled professionals, by giving opportunities for apprentices.
Listening to the community groups in attendance today I was reminded of the central role the theatre plays in the lives of North Wales residents. It was the venue for my own introduction to live theatre, and I look forward to bringing my own family here too.
Liam Evans-Ford, Executive Director of Theatr Clwyd, yesterday said:
We are extremely proud of our work at Theatr Clwyd, from the high-quality theatre making and music education, to the referral partnerships and focused delivery with and for communities. This event offers a moment to celebrate the first phase of our opening, and to thank partners such as the Welsh Government. Governments funding arts and culture is deeply important, and this is a significant statement that Welsh Government recognise the work and impact of our work at Theatr Clwyd.
The Welsh Government has increased day-to-day spend on heritage, arts and culture by 8.5% this year and tripled investment in venues and sites compared to a decade ago, including redeveloping Caerphilly Castle and the Football Museum of Wales in Wrexham.
